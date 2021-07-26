India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka: Question looms over Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav’s availability

Just like the ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India began the T20I series with an emphatic win on Sunday. The visitors showcased a decent performance with the bat but their bowling was outstanding. The pacers led the attack and were brilliantly backed by the spinners. India’s 38-run win in the series opener was a perfect example of teamwork which they would definitely like to continue on Tuesday when they take on the hosts in the second match of the series at R Premadasa Stadium. As captain Shikhar Dhawan had already said the focus is on winning the series, the team management, in all likelihood, would like to carry on with the same combination.

Here’s our India predicted XI for the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Colombo:

Prithvi Shaw: The dynamic opener was unfortunate to grab a golden duck in his debut game. But the calibre he had shown in the ODI series will surely earn him a second chance until there’s a last moment development. Prithvi and Suryakumar Yadav will be leaving for England to join the Test squad. However, the BCCI is yet to give any official information about their departure. Until then, he remains the opener for the 2nd T20I.

Shikhar Dhawan: This series is the only chance for Dhawan to strengthen his case for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He may have missed his fifty on Sunday by a whisker, but he looked in great touch and would be raring to go again.

Sanju Samson: Samson’s innings took off well but unlike his IPL knocks, he failed to convert the start. If he could improve that bit of his batting, Sri Lankan bowlers will surely have a tough day.

Suryakumar Yadav: The top-scorer of the previous encounter remains in the XI unless, just like Prithvi’s case, there are some last-minute developments. Suryakumar is currently in a rich vein of form and won’t let go any opportunity falling on his way.

Ishan Kishan: The pocket-sized dynamo is in top form and his capability to bat in death overs is astonishing. Ishan acts as the catalyst in the batting line-up who can amplify India’s scoring rate at any moment. He would find himself in the XI for sure.

Hardik Pandya: Pandya’s case is a bit critical but he’s the only fast-bowling all-rounder India have in the tour. With the bat, he hasn’t done anything special so far. However, he has been chipping in with the ball and helping the team with a wicket or two at crunch moments. If he can return to form on Tuesday, watching him bat and hitting those gigantic sixes would be a delight to the eyes.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal is the man who can adjust to any situation and give you desired results. Be it controlling the innings with the bat in the lower order or putting a check on the opposition’s scoring rate while bowling, this man can do it all.

Deepak Chahar: Chahar has been a very good bowler in the shortest format and recently, he also exhibited what he can do with the bat. We can call him an all-rounder in making who doesn’t feel shy in capitalising on the chances he is getting in his career right now. He is one of the wicket-taking bowlers in the Indian camp and if he gets some runs on the board, nothing will be as better as that.

Varun Chakravarthy: The mystery spinner made his debut on Sunday and returned with a wicket under his belt. He was a bit expensive the other day but everyone knows what he is capable of. If he finds his rhythm, he won’t take much time in tearing the opposition batting apart.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The breakthrough man of Team India, Chahal would get another game this series. He was the most economic bowler in the first face-off and he has all the tricks in his bag to help India capture the series 2-0 on Tuesday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The vice-captain of this team was on fire on Sunday as he picked up a 4-wicket haul to be adjudged the player of the game. He would look forward to producing another super spell and will lead the bowling attack.

India’s Predicted XI for 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy