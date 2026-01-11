WHIL: SG Pipers beat Bengal Tigers to lift title

New Delhi: After finishing the inaugural women’s Hockey India League (HIL) fourth and last, SG Pipers bounced back in the second season to lift the trophy by beating Shrachi Bengal Tigers 1-1 (3-2) via a penalty shootout in the final at Ranchi on Saturday. Players of SG Pipers celebrate with the championship trophy after winning the Women's Hockey India League (HIL). (PTI)

Preeti Dubey (53rd) and Lalremsiami (16th) scored for the Delhi-based team and Bengal Tigers respectively. Captain Navneet Kaur, Juana Castellaro and Lola Riera scored and Bansari Solanki made crucial saves in the shootout to help SG Pipers win the final.

For winning WHIL, SG Pipers were awarded ₹1.5 crore while ₹1 crore was handed over to the runners-up. ₹50 lakh was awarded to third-placed Ranchi Royals.

SG Pipers’ Bansari was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament while teammate Sunelita Toppo earned the Upcoming Player of the Tournament award with both receiving ₹5 lakh each. Bengal Tigers’ Agustina Gorzelany finished the top-scorer and was awarded ₹5 lakh while Navneet was crowned Player of the Tournament, earning a purse of ₹20 lakh.

At the start both sides battled in the midfield as they strived for possession. SG Pipers were awarded the first penalty corner (PC) in the final minute of the first quarter, but Lola Riera’s attempt was stopped by first rusher Lalremsiami.

Bengal broke the deadlock when Sushila Chanu made an incisive pass from midfield to Lalremsiami inside the circle. She controlled the ball well and unleashed a powerful strike to find the opening goal of the contest. The Tigers won two PCs in the 19th and 22nd minutes but they couldn’t increase their advantage.

Bengal showed attacking intent in the third quarter as they held possession and created good chances. In the 35th minute, the Tigers were awarded a PC as they came extremely close to increasing their lead. However, Agustina’s drag-flick struck the post.