Why BCCI officials won't be in attendance for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan

The battle lines are drawn, and both India and Pakistan are ready. The two powerhouses will fight it out in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav and his team are unbeaten in the eight-team competition and are the overarching favourites for the contest, having beaten Salman Ali Agha's side on two occasions earlier in the competition. The tickets have been sold out for the summit clash; however, there would be no Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official present at the venue to see the contest up close and personal. India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai. (REUTERS)

It is important to state that no BCCI official travelled to Dubai to watch the group stage or Super 4s match between India and Pakistan. At the time of the Group A encounter, Dainik Jagran reported that the BCCI took stock of the nation's mood and boycott calls and decided to skip the match.

First things first, on Sunday (September 28), the BCCI held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai, and Mithun Manhas formally took over charge as the new president of the board, replacing Roger Binny.

All the other BCCI officials, including board secretary Devajit Saikia and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, were present for the crucial meeting, which began at 12 PM in the afternoon.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final Live Updates: Check out our coverage here

The officials wrapped up the meeting early and boarded a flight to Dubai to watch the match between India and Pakistan. However, the newly elected officials opted to stay in India and not travel for the crucial game.

So, just like the two previous matches, no official from the BCCI will be travelling to watch the match live from the stadium. Rajeev Shukla, the current vice-president of the BCCI, is also an executive board member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

It must be stated that ACC head Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Interior Minister in the current government across the border, has already reached Dubai and he's all set to present the trophy to the winners.

A major controversy might ensue later on if Suryakumar Yadav and his team refuse to take the trophy from Naqvi and shake his hands if India goes on to win the tournament.

India start as favourites

It is no hyperbole to state that India are the firm favourites and a loss will be seen as a major shocker. India have been the standout team in the tournament so far, crushing every opponent along the way.

Suryakumar's team were just tested in the Super 4s match against Sri Lanka, which went into the Super Over. Then, as well, the side somehow managed to win despite not having Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI.

Speaking of India and Pakistan, the former first won the group stage match by seven wickets, and the side then emerged triumphant in the Super 4s by seven wickets. On both occasions, Abhishek Sharma's knock was the difference between the two teams.