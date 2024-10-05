Why Harmanpreet Kaur's anger may not be justified over controversial T20WC run-out call: Dead-ball rule explained

It wasn't India's day in Dubai, neither with the result, performance, nor with some of the on-field calls, one of which sparked a major controversy in their Women's T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand. In the lead-up to a heavy defeat at the Dubai International Stadium, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was left absolutely livid during an animated conversation with the umpires over their dead-ball call that reprieved Amelia Kerr during the first innings. Harmanpreet Kaur was not happy with the run-out call by the umpires

It happened in the final ball of the 14th over of New Zealand's innings when Amelia punched the length delivery from Deepti Sharma towards long-off and took and single. Harmanpreet comfortably collected the ball and ran towards the bowler's end, but soon realised that the New Zealand batters took off for a second single and hence threw the ball straight towards wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who timed her dive to perfection to dismiss Kerr.

However, the New Zealand batter was stopped by the third umpire on her way towards the dugout as the ball was deemed dead following the completion of the first run. In fact, replays showed as former cricketer WV Raman, who was in the commentary box, explained that it was called "over" after Deepti collected her hat, after which the second run was initiated.

However, Harmanpreet was left furious in her length animated chat with both the on-field umpires, while India coaches were spotted having a conversation with the third umpire.

What does the dead-ball rule say?

While the umpires erred in calling it a dead ball, they did abide by the Laws of Cricket in sticking with their decision to not give Kerr out. According to Law 20, which pertains to dead ball, clause 20.1 states: "The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

In the scenario that unfolded in Dubai, neither India nor New Zealand ceased to regard it as in play as the latter attempted a second run, while Harmanpreet looked to inflict the dismissal.

However, the umpires could do nothing once they made the decision to call it dead ball as clause 20.6 states: "Once the ball is dead, no revoking of any decision can bring the ball back into play for that delivery."