'Why is he batting like Virat Kohli?': Mohammad Rizwan blasted after another failure, Twitter wants Sarfaraz Ahmed back

cricket
Published on Dec 19, 2022 05:05 PM IST

Mohammad Rizwan's troubled times with the bat in Tests continued as the Pakistan wicketkeeper was dismissed cheaply for 7 on Day 3 against England in Karachi on Monday.

England appeal successfully for a caught behind against Mohammad Rizwan(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Mohammad Rizwan's troubled times with the bat in Tests continued as the Pakistan wicketkeeper was dismissed cheaply for 7 on Day 3 against England in Karachi on Monday. With Pakistan's innings in trouble, they needed Rizwan to rise to the occasion and bail his team out of trouble, but what followed was another failure getting out to young England spinner Rehan Ahmed as the hosts were bowled out for 216 in their second innings.

Rizwan has been under the pump for his form in Tests. While there is no denying his credentials in ODIs and T20Is, it is the Test matches where Rizwan is stuck. After his unbeaten 104 against Australia earlier this year, Rizwan has failed to register a single half-century in 12 innings, with a highest of 46 against England in the first Test at Rawalpindi. In the last six Tests, Rizwan has conjured just 262 runs at an average of 21.8, which is a glaring concern in Pakistan's middle order.

With another low score, Twitter users have pounced on to Rizwan, slamming him left, right and centre for his form with the bat. Some sections are also clamouring for the return of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, backing him to replace Rizwan in the Test squad. Sarfaraz, who last played a Test back in 2019 and his previous ODI and T20I appearances date back to April and November of last year respectively, has been in good touch for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, including scores of 56 and 102 in his last two matches.

Rizwan walked out at the fall of Babar's wicket after the Pakistan captain had scored a gritty half-century. As Rizwan made his way out to bat, skipper Babar had a reasonably long chat with Rizwan, and expectedly so given how the match hung in the balance. But as it turned out, it didn't prove helpful for Pakistan as Rehan ran through the Pakistan line-up with a historic five-wicket-haul.

Copy

