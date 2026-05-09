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Why is Riyan Parag not playing IPL 2026 match vs Gujarat Titans? First-time RR captain Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals reason

Yashasvi Jaiswal also spoke about the team changes and his excitement ahead of captaining the side in a crucial encounter.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 07:28 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Rajasthan Royals were without skipper Riyan Parag for their crucial IPL clash against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stepping in as captain. It marked Jaiswal’s first outing as skipper in the IPL, and he began on a positive note by winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Parag was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during Rajasthan’s previous match against Delhi Capitals, a game the Royals ended up losing. His absence came as another setback for Rajasthan at an important stage of the tournament, with the team already struggling to build momentum in the second half of the season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal led RR againast Gujarat Titans.(REUTERS)

Leading RR for the first time in the IPL, Jaiswal confirmed that regular skipper Riyan missed the clash against Gujarat Titans due to a hamstring injury suffered in the previous game. Jaiswal also spoke about the team changes and his excitement ahead of captaining the side in a crucial encounter.

"We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it. Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That's the two guys who are coming in. I'm really excited, looking forward to the game," Jaiswal said at the toss.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

 
riyan parag rajasthan royals gujarat titans yashasvi jaiswal
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Why is Riyan Parag not playing IPL 2026 match vs Gujarat Titans? First-time RR captain Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals reason
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