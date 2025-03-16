Why PCB slapped a PKR 1.4 million fine on Aamir Jamal for writing '804' on Pakistan Test cap?

Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal has found himself at the center of controversy after being hit with a hefty fine of PKR 1.4 million for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) regulations. The disciplinary action stemmed from Jamal’s decision to write the number '804' on his Test cap – an act interpreted as a political statement in support of former Pakistan cricketer and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently behind bars. Pakistan's Aamir Jamal in action during the fourth day of the second test match between South Africa and Pakistan (AP)

As reported by Samaa TV, multiple players were penalized by the PCB for breaching the board’s code of conduct, but Jamal received the strictest punishment. The number ‘804’ is believed to represent Imran Khan’s prison badge number, and his display of solidarity led to PCB taking a hard stance against him.

The governing body deemed it inappropriate for players to bring political affiliations onto the field, which ultimately played a role in his omission from Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Other Players Also Penalized

Jamal was not the only cricketer to face disciplinary action. Several Pakistan players, including Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Abdullah Shafique, were fined PKR 500,000 each for returning late during Pakistan’s tour of Australia last year. Additionally, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, and Usman Khan received fines of 200 dollars each for similar breaches of team protocols during Pakistan’s recent tour of South Africa.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken a firm stance on maintaining discipline within the squad, reinforcing that cricket should remain free from political gestures.

Pakistan, meanwhile, made a disappointing return to action on Sunday when the side faced a one-sided defeat to New Zealand in the first T20I. The Pakistan batting crumbled against the Kiwi pace attack and the tourists were all out for 91 in 18.4 overs, their fifth-lowest total in T20 internationals.

New Zealand easily ran down that total, reaching 92/1 from 10.1 overs with Tim Seifert making 44 from 29 balls and Finn Allen 29 from 17.