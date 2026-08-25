Why Rishabh Pant hasn’t taken the field on Day 3 of India vs Sri Lanka Colombo Test; Dhruv Jurel keeps wickets

Fresh off his century on Day 2 of the second India vs Sri Lanka Test in Colombo, Dhruv Jurel is keeping wickets as the third day’s play began on Tuesday, with the hosts facing a daunting task. India’s regular wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, has yet to take the field as a precautionary measure adopted by the team management following his injury on the opening day. Pant sustained a blow to his wrist and had to retire hurt. He returned on the second day to play an entertaining innings of 63 off 89 balls, with six fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Keshara Nuwantha.

India's Rishabh Pant cools himself on Day 2 of the 2nd Sri Lanka Test (PTI)

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Pant decided against keeping duties in the closing stages of the day after India declared on 503/9. And believing it was better not to risk his wrist, the management perhaps felt it was wiser to keep Pant away from the demands of wicketkeeping, which requires him to regularly collect the ball.

Day 2 of the second Test belonged to the two Indian wicketkeepers. After India were jolted early when Asitha Fernando dismissed overnight batter Saransh Jain, Pant walked out with intent and went about his business as usual. Pant and Jurel stitched together a 112-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Even after Pant perished, Jurel kept going and completed his second Test hundred. He was on 95 when a spell of rain interrupted play and delayed his march to the milestone. At 99, Jurel felt the nerves, taking 13 balls to score the single that gave him his moment under the sun.

Jurel's thought process

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Deep Dive Why is Rishabh Pant not keeping wickets in the India vs Sri Lanka Test? Rishabh Pant is not keeping wickets due to a precautionary measure taken by the team management following an injury he sustained to his wrist on the opening day. How did Dhruv Jurel perform in the second Test against Sri Lanka? Dhruv Jurel scored an impressive 117 runs and shared a crucial 112-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Rishabh Pant, contributing significantly to India's total of 503 runs. What was the impact of Rishabh Pant's injury on the team's strategy during the match? Pant's injury led the team management to avoid risking his wrist by sidelining him from wicketkeeping duties, ensuring his health is prioritized during the ongoing match.

{{^usCountry}} “I was there, and I was touring with India A (having made a century and a fifty in two), so I know, I am aware of the situation. While batting, I was just trying to bat in partnerships because, as the coach said, as the captain said--he always says to try to assess the condition, what the situation is asking from you, and just pick your pockets and play positively,” Jurel said after the end of play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was there, and I was touring with India A (having made a century and a fifty in two), so I know, I am aware of the situation. While batting, I was just trying to bat in partnerships because, as the coach said, as the captain said--he always says to try to assess the condition, what the situation is asking from you, and just pick your pockets and play positively,” Jurel said after the end of play. {{/usCountry}}

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Irrespective of the outcome of the match, Jurel seems to have done enough to cement his place in the team. Well, that’s what one would assume, right? India’s next Test assignment is against New Zealand in October – a two-match series that is crucial to the Men in Blue’s chances of making the World Test Championship final. However, Jurel is not taking his place for granted.

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"It is never stress-free because when you are representing India - and we are very grateful that we are representing India - butterflies are always there. It is just that starting phase, when you play your first 20-25 balls, what goes through your mind. Even though I scored a hundred today, tomorrow I will start from zero again, so that feeling remains," added Jurel.