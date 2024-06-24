Marco Jansen writhes in pain after brutal mid-air collision with Kagiso Rabada to stop a six during WI vs SA T20WC match

The shootout for the second semifinal spot from Group 2 of the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup between hosts West Indies and South Africa witnessed a brutal scene during the first innings of the match. In an attempt to stop a six from West Indies batter Kyle Mayers, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada made a great effort near the boundary rope but ended up suffering from a mid-air collision that left both players in pain. There was a mid-air collision between Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada

It happened in the eighth over of the match after South Africa captain Aiden Markram put the home team to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Against the tossed-up delivery on the middle and right in the slot, Mayers lofted it straight back for a six.

Rabada, who was stationed at long-on, and Jansen, at long-off, sprinted along the boundary rope with both their eyes on the ball in an attempt to stop the six. Jansen almost grabbed the ball mid-air, while Rabada took made the jump, but before the former could throw the ball back into play in an attempt to save six runs, the two collided brutally.

Both Rabada and Jansen were down on the ground with the latter writhing in pain as he punched the ground. Rabada seemed fairly okay, but medical assistance was sent for the left-arm fast bowler, who helped them towards the South African dugout.

With defending champions England having secured a thumping win against the USA in their final Super Eight match on Sunday, where they chased down the target of 116 in just 9.4 overs to boost their net run rate, they qualified for the semifinals for the third time in a row. The win for England left the match between West Indies and South Africa as a virtual quarterfinal.

West Indies head into the game having bounced back from a loss against England to beat the USA, while South Africa are on a six-match winning streak.