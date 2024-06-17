New Delhi [India], : Former New Zealand player and commentator Ian Smith believes it will be hard for the Kiwis to find Trent Boult's replacement. "Will be long time, just as it was with Hadlee": Ian Smith on challenge of replacing Trent Boult

New Zealand have already crashed out of the tournament. His last appearance for the Blackcaps in the marquee event will be against Papua New Guinea on Monday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

After their convincing win over Uganda, Boult confirmed that the ongoing T20 World Cup would be his last appearance in the extravagant tournament for the Blackcaps.

"Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup. That's all I have to say," Boult said, confirming his last appearance in T20 WC at the press conference.

Smith ruminated the left-arm pacer's decision and opined that finding a player to replace Boult would be a demanding challenge for the Kiwis.

"In New Zealand, when we'd think about replacing Trent Boult, we'll have to dig very deep. And right now, we can't. We haven't got a left-arm bowler of world-class ability in our ranks at the moment," Smith said as quoted from the ICC.

Smith compared Boult's impact with the iconic New Zealand pacer Sir Richard Hadlee. In the 1970s and 80s, Hadlee was considered one of that era's top all-rounders. He ended his career with 431 Test wickets which is still a record in New Zealand.

Smith believes that Boult made a similar impact for the Kiwis just like Hadlee did during his playing days.

"There are kids coming through but it will be a long time, a long, long time just as it was with Richard Hadlee. A long time until we replace or come close to replacing what Trent Boult has done," he added.

Smith has had the opportunity to witness Boult and Hadlee spread their charm on the field with their quick deliveries. One similarity that he found between the two was "rhythm".

" He's one of those players, who has a nice rhythm about what he does. I have played cricket with Richard Hadlee, and his great thing was rhythm," Smith said.

"His action hasn't changed over the years really, he has a nice flow about doing things. He's not the quickest bowler in the world but the most demanding," he concluded.

New Zealand T20 WC team: Kane Williamson , Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears.

