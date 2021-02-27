Will India lose WTC points if ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch as 'poor'? All scenarios Explained
The debate on pitches has somewhat taken the focus away from the on-field cricket in the ongoing India vs England Test series. If the second Test in Chennai acted as the initiator, the Ahmedabad pitch for the third Test match took the debate to a whole new level with former cricketers from India and England giving different opinions.
All the hullabaloo over the Ahmedabad pitch for the day-night Test has given rise to speculation on whether India will be docked World Test Championship (WTC) points if ICC decides to rate the Motera pitch as ‘poor’.
Also read: Ind vs Eng: ODI series to be played behind closed doors
Although it is unlikely that ICC will pass such a judgment on the Ahmedabad pitch but even if they do, it won’t affect India’s points in the World Test Championship.
According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the venue will get three demerit points if the pitch is rated poor. It, however, does not impact the home team in any way.
WTC playing conditions suggest that only if a match abandoned due to unfit playing condition does the hosts get penalized.
"If a match is abandoned and the pitch and/or outfield is ultimately rated as 'Unfit' under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, points for that match shall be distributed on the basis that the visiting team won the match and the home team lost the match. Any abandoned match will be classified as a drawn match for statistical purposes," state WTC playing conditions.
In this case, however, the match was complete and thus there is no way India will be penalized for the pitch.
India need to either win or draw the last Test to stay ahead of Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points. If they manage to do that in the fourth Test against England starting on March 4 then Virat Kohli’s will play New Zealand in the WTC final at Lord’s.
Meanwhile, England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series, are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.
England has dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stopped thinking about landmarks long back: Ashwin on Kumble's 619 wicket-mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India lose WTC points if ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch as 'poor'? Explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVID-19 spike in Maharashtra: No spectators for 3 Pune ODIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan
- This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prerak Mankad slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh
- Mankad, 26, plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The mentality of this Indian team is like Australia in the 90s: Darren Gough
- India vs England: As far as India’s performance goes, Gough sees a lot of the mighty Australia that dominated cricket in the late 90s and 2000s in the current Indian team and its thought process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera may escape ICC 'Red Eye' as 4th Test pitch promises to be batting beauty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road Safety World Series: India name star-studded squad, Sachin-Sehwag to open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'll call him a legend when I meet him next': Harbhajan lauds India bowler
- India vs England: Harbhajan Singh did not hold back his praise for the India bowler and his contribution towards the Indian team over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who can replace Finch as Australia T20 captain? Chappell names 3 picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it won't remain confidential'
- Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox