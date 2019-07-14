Will MS Dhoni play next IPL if he announces retirement? CSK official answers

Will he? Won’t he? When will he? Replace the pronoun with MS Dhoni and add retirement before the question marks, then these become the burning topic of discussion in India, perhaps even bigger the Chennai water crisis Ironically, it is the same city that Dhoni has been representing/leading in the IPL with pride for 10 seasons (He had to play for Rising Pune Supergiant for two IPL seasons when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the league).

Also Read: What if it’s a tie? 10 unknown facts about World Cup 2019 final

No matter how irresistible a combination IPL, CSK and Dhoni is, it sure cannot (or shouldn’t) be discussed now. Certainly not when India have been knocked out of the World Cup and Dhoni’s future in the India colours is under the scanner. But no matter how hard one tries to detach IPL from international cricket, it somehow saunters its way, making its very space. There was obviously no question about detaching Dhoni from CSK and IPL.

Amid murmurs of Dhoni’s retirement after India’s semi-final loss to New Zealand, reports have emerged about the former India captain confirming his participation in IPL 2020 and that too as the captain of Chennai Super Kings.

A top Chennai Super Kings official told Mirror that Dhoni will be part of the Indian Premier League next year. “Whatever may be the speculation, he will play for us next year,” said the CSK official. Dhoni has been CSK captain since the inception of the IPL in 2008.

Dhoni, for his part, had given clear indications that he will be back to CSK’s yellow brigade in IPL 2020 at the end of IPL 2019. “Hopefully yes,” Dhoni had said after losing the IPL 2019 final to Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni, however, has not even spoken to his Indian teammates about his future. When asked about Dhoni’s retirement after semi-final exit from the World Cup, Virat Kohli had informed that there was no talks in the dressing room.

According to reports, the former India captain has not even confirmed his participation for India’s next tour to West Indies, in which Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are certain to be rested.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 11:50 IST