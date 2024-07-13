Will Shubman Gill risk own spot to solve Abhishek-Jaiswal dilemma? India's likely XI vs Zimbabwe for 4th T20I

India's young cricket team will be eager to clinch a series victory against Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I on Saturday, aiming to usher in a new era for the team. After an unexpected loss in the first match, the Shubman Gill-led side bounced back with decisive wins in the next two games, taking a 2-1 lead. India cricketers celebrate a wicket during the third T20 match between Zimbabwe and India, at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare(AP)

While a series win over Zimbabwe may not rank high in the global cricketing landscape, it is significant for the emerging players who are keen to fill the void left by modern-day greats following India's T20 World Cup triumph last month.

Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma have made compelling cases for their inclusion in the future squads with strong performances in the ongoing series. With Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is, Sundar is eyeing the spin-all-rounder slot, having impressed with six wickets at an economy rate of 4.5. His versatility as a bowler inside and outside the Powerplay and his batting credentials make him a valuable asset.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s 47-ball century in the second T20I highlighted his potential as a long-term fixture in India’s top order, especially with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma no longer playing the shortest format.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the frontrunner for one of the top-order spots, but Abhishek aims to solidify his claim for the other, competing with Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Established players like Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube also have much to gain from the remaining matches, seeking to cement their positions for India’s future campaigns.

Both joined the squad after India’s T20 World Cup victory parade alongside Jaiswal and now have the opportunity to showcase their skills.

India’s bowlers have also shined, particularly leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, whose googlies have perplexed Zimbabwe’s batters, and Avesh Khan, who has been a formidable presence.

No changes are expected in the Indian XI after their comprehensive all-round performance against Zimbabwe in the third T20I. This decision might seem harsh for players like Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag, who had just one opportunity to bat in the first T20I. Sai Sudharsan's situation was even more unfortunate, as his sole appearance in the series came in the second T20I, where he didn't get a chance to bat at all.

A concern for the side would be the fifth bowling option. Gill used Dube and Abhishek as the fifth and sixth bowlers in the third T20I, but both proved significantly expensive. While Abhishek conceded 23 off his two overs, Dube went for 27 without a wicket in as many.

Attention will also be on Abhishek Sharma's role in the lineup. Following a subdued performance in the third T20I, where he scored only 10 runs at No. 3, it will be interesting to see if the team management opts to restore him to the opening position. This change would likely result in Shubman Gill moving down to No. 3.

India's likely XI vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Middle-order: Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan