Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Will take pressure off Virat Kohli': Brett Lee names batter India should build around in T20 World Cup
cricket

'Will take pressure off Virat Kohli': Brett Lee names batter India should build around in T20 World Cup

Brett Lee ruled the Men In Blue as the number one title contender in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant ((BCCI))
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee reckons that Team India should build up their batting around KL Rahul in the upcoming T20 World Cup, adding this would ease some pressure on Virat Kohli, who will be leading the team for the last time in the shorter format of the game.

Lee justified his pick going by Rahul's recent form in the Indian Premier League, where the Punjab Kings skipper amassed 295 runs from six outings in the second leg. The former Australia bowler also feels Rahul could emerge as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Venkatesh Iyer narrates the story of KKR’s victory celebration

"I've backed KL Rahul to get the most runs in the competition. I think KL Rahul coming off a great IPL, he's the pillar that the guys can build around him because it takes the pressure off Kohli if Rahul is scoring runs," Lee told Foxsports.com.au.

"It allows Kohli to just play his natural game. And obviously with Kohli and the captaincy, it's probably his last crack at it so he'll want to go out on a high," he added.

RELATED STORIES

Lee also rated Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav as the "next big thing for India." 

ALSO READ | Gavaskar breaks down final over drama as KKR beat DC to reach IPL 2021 final

Talking about India's chances of winning the marquee event, the former cricketer Lee stated that England have one the best squads considering their experience, but ruled the Men In Blue as the number one title contender.

"England, they're always a big threat because of the squad they've got and the experience they have. But, for me, India are the favourites," said Lee.

"You think about India dominating all formats but also because of the Indian Premier League, the young guys coming through, they've got some real good pace now as well and their top order can be unstoppable," he added.

India will open their campaign in the upcoming World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lokesh rahul virat kohli
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan player suspended for not reporting 'spot-fixing' approach to PCB

Watson says Hazlewood hard bowler to face due to his 'control over ball'

Iyer narrates the story of KKR’s victory celebration

IPL 2021: Never thought game would go so deep, says Rahul Tripathi
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP