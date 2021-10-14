'Will take pressure off Virat Kohli': Brett Lee names batter India should build around in T20 World Cup

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee reckons that Team India should build up their batting around KL Rahul in the upcoming T20 World Cup, adding this would ease some pressure on Virat Kohli, who will be leading the team for the last time in the shorter format of the game.

Lee justified his pick going by Rahul's recent form in the Indian Premier League, where the Punjab Kings skipper amassed 295 runs from six outings in the second leg. The former Australia bowler also feels Rahul could emerge as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

"I've backed KL Rahul to get the most runs in the competition. I think KL Rahul coming off a great IPL, he's the pillar that the guys can build around him because it takes the pressure off Kohli if Rahul is scoring runs," Lee told Foxsports.com.au.

"It allows Kohli to just play his natural game. And obviously with Kohli and the captaincy, it's probably his last crack at it so he'll want to go out on a high," he added.

Lee also rated Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav as the "next big thing for India."

Talking about India's chances of winning the marquee event, the former cricketer Lee stated that England have one the best squads considering their experience, but ruled the Men In Blue as the number one title contender.

"England, they're always a big threat because of the squad they've got and the experience they have. But, for me, India are the favourites," said Lee.

"You think about India dominating all formats but also because of the Indian Premier League, the young guys coming through, they've got some real good pace now as well and their top order can be unstoppable," he added.

India will open their campaign in the upcoming World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.