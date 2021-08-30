‘Will you play a sixth batsman?’: Aakash Chopra has his say on Suryakumar Yadav’s inclusion for fourth Test

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav is currently touring England with Indian Test squad and several cricket pundits believe that he should be given a chance in the next Test to power the middle-order. However, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that the Mumbai batter has to wait a bit more to get his debut cap in the longest format of the game.

Indian opener – KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma – have displayed some great batting performances but the middle-order has been struggling to put runs on the board. In the recently-concluded Headingley Test, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane failed to provide the much-needed support in the second innings and a massive batting collapse resulted in an innings defeat for the hosts.

ALSO READ | ‘He doesn't know what to do’: Hussain predicts more difficulties for Virat Kohli against ‘high-class’ England bowling

While a major change in India’s top-order is speculated by the fans and experts, Chopra believes that the top 5 shall remain unchanged in the fourth Test as well. The former cricketer was asked if the inclusion of Suryakumar and Ravichandran Ashwin is inevitable considering the heavy loss at Leeds.

Replying to this question in his latest YouTube video, Chopra said, “Suryakumar Yadav - no, not going to happen. I am a little biased towards him, I like him but you will play him in place of whom? Will you play a sixth batsman?”

“You will not touch anyone who is playing - Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane and Rishabh Pant - all these six are going to play. If this top six remains, there is no place,” he added.

Speaking of Ashwin’s inclusion, Chopra was of the opinion that the off-spinner could get a chance to play his first game in this series.

“About Ashwin, you are going to the Oval. The ball turns there and the pitch is a little flat. He played for Surrey as well and knows the pitch also, that is a definite consideration.

ALSO READ | 'Got to keep it simple': Sunil Gavaskar explains key area Virat Kohli needs to improve upon in England

“But until you see the pitch, I don't think you can have an answer, whether it is a four fast-bowler pitch or two spinners if they are going for five bowlers. If you are going to play four bowlers and want to play just the one spinner, then the question will be to go towards Jaddu or Ashwin,” Chopra said.

The fourth Test between India and England begins from Thursday at The Oval, London.