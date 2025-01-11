Williamson, Mulder star in Durban Super Kings' narrow SA20 win over Pretoria Capitals

The Durban Super Giants kickstarted their SA20 campaign with a thrilling 2-run victory over the Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead Stadium on Friday. The Super Giants posted an imposing 209/4, thanks to stellar contributions from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (unbeaten 60), and a blistering cameo from Wiaan Mulder (45 not out off 19 balls). Despite the Capitals looking in control for most of the chase, reducing the equation to 21 runs off 19 balls with six wickets in hand, the Afghan duo of Noor Ahmad (2/34) and Naveen-ul-Haq (1/35) turned the tide with a masterful display of death bowling. Durban Super Kings start off with a win(SA20)

Noor struck crucial blows early, dismissing the Capitals' openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Will Jacks, while skipper Keshav Maharaj removed the dangerous Liam Livingstone in the penultimate over. This left Naveen-ul-Haq defending 14 runs in the final over with teenager Steve Stolk on strike. Stolk rotated the strike, allowing Kyle Verreynne to hit a boundary and bring the target down to four off the last ball. However, Naveen held his nerve, restricting Stolk to a leg-bye and sparking jubilant celebrations among the Super Giants faithful.

The Capitals' chase was powered by a scintillating 154-run opening stand between Gurbaz and Jacks. Gurbaz, making his SA20 debut, showcased fearless stroke play, dismantling both pace and spin with ease. He tore into England seamer Chris Woakes and unleashed a flurry of sweeps against Maharaj, racing to his maiden SA20 half-century off just 22 balls (2x4, 5x6). Jacks was equally destructive, reaching his fifty in 28 balls and smashing five sixes. Gurbaz eventually fell for a breathtaking 89 off 43 balls (3x4, 7x6), caught on the boundary by his compatriot Noor, while Jacks followed soon after for 64 (35 balls, 3x4, 5x6).

Super Giants on the move

Earlier, the Super Giants introduced an exciting new opening pair in Matthew Breetzke and Bryce Parsons. Rising Star Parsons, retained for Season 2, impressed in his debut with a boundary-laden 47 off 28 balls (5x4, 2x6), forming a 67-run opening stand with Breetzke in just 6.3 overs. Breetzke, carrying his form from last season, contributed a brisk 33 off 20 balls (5x4, 1x6), including some eye-catching leg-side strokes reminiscent of Kevin Pietersen.

The introduction of Senuran Muthusamy after the Powerplay halted the Super Giants’ charge. The experienced left-arm spinner dismissed Breetzke, enticing him into a misjudged drive to Rilee Rossouw, and later claimed Parsons and Quinton de Kock to finish with outstanding figures of 3/21. Liam Livingstone added to the Capitals’ momentum by removing the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen for a duck, leaving the Super Giants reeling.

However, a dropped catch of Williamson by Gurbaz at a critical juncture proved costly. Williamson capitalized on the reprieve, partnering with Mulder to rebuild the innings. Mulder led the counterattack with two massive sixes over cover, giving Williamson time to find his rhythm. Once settled, the Kiwi maestro displayed his trademark elegance, anchoring the innings and steering the Super Giants to a competitive total.