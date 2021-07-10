'Wimble-Done': India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar attend Wimbledon 2021 semifinals

Every year, stars galore at Wimbledon. From football stars to film celebrities and experts of various fields, the Centre Court at the All England Club in London sees numerous famous personalities grace the famous stands. Friday was no different as two stars of India cricket in Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar attended the men's singles semifinals.

While taking to his social media accounts, Karthik, who is currently in the UK for a commentary stint, posted multiple photos from his day out at Wimbledon with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

The duo have been in the country for the past month. They both were a part of the commentary team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between New Zealand and India. They will also be present in the box during the upcoming five-match Test series between England and India.

While Gavaskar, who celebrates his 72nd birthday on Saturday, has become a senior commentator, Karthik is gaining a massive following for his exploits behind the scenes. Even though he is an active cricketer, he has been taking to the role for the past few months and became an instant hit during the WTC final with his insightful analysis and witty banter with his colleagues.

While speaking to PTI recently, the Tamil Nadu cricketer said that he wanted to break the stereotype in India that only former cricketers can take up commentary duties.

"There are a lot of other sports like basketball and football where current players come on air when they are not playing.

"Even now during the Sri Lanka-England T20s, James Anderson was doing it for BBC in the next room. So it is a normal thing, it is only in India I think it is considered like that (post-retirement option). "I obviously want to break that stereotype to an extent and I am happy to do this when I am not playing," Karthik told PTI.

Karthik also posted an Instagram story from the stands, in which he congratulated Italy's Matteo Berrettini for making the final.