With knee heavily strapped, Rishabh Pant comes out to bat to lead India's fightback

Cloudy and overcast conditions have returned once again, and it needs to be seen whether Team India manage to brave the conditions to put up a spirited fightback against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Still behind in the game, Rohit Sharma and co would hope to first get rid of the deficit, and then gain a significant lead to put the visitors in pressure, in the fourth and final innings of the game. Before Day 4 began, the question on everybody's minds was whether Rishabh Pant would come out to bat at No.5 or not. India's Rishabh Pant warms up during a tea break on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 18, 2024. (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

For the uninitiated, Rishabh Pant had suffered a blow on his knee on the second day of the ongoing Test, and he then did not take the field on the subsequent Day 3. During the tea break on the third day, Rishabh Pant was seen practicing batting, however, whether he would out to bat, was a question, which was not answered.

Before the start of play on Day 4, Rishabh Pant was seen practicing in the middle, and doing gentle jogs. He also had his knee heavily strapped. Minutes later, to everyone's delight, Rishabh Pant was seen walking out to the middle, alongside the overnight batter Sarfaraz Khan.

Speaking of Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter did not take the field on Day 3, and substitute Dhruv Jurel was seen doing the wicketkeeping duties.

BCCI provides medical update on Rishabh Pant

On the third day of the ongoing Test, the BCCI had also provided an update on Pant, saying, the wicketkeeper batter would not be taking the field on Day 3 as the BCCI's medical team is monitoring his progress.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had also confirmed that Rishabh Pant received a blow on the same knee, which was operated upon last year, after the wicketkeeper was involved in a horrific car crash.

In the first innings, Rishabh Pant was the highest run-scorer for Team India as the hosts were bundled out for just 46, their lowest total at home. The left-handed batter played a knock of 20 runs.

Coming back to the ongoing Test, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant started confidently on Day 4. Earlier, New Zealand gained a lead of 356 runs, owing to a century by Rachin Ravindra. Devon Conway and Tim Southee also scored half-centuries for the Kiwis.