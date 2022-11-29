'Woh baat ho gayi, meri kitaab, meri marzi': Ex-PAK captain takes brutal dig at Wasim Akram over Saleem Malik revelation

In his autobiography 'Sultan - A Memoir', released earlier this month, former Pakistan cricketer and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram made a bombshell revelation on how his ex-teammate Saleem Malik would mistreat him during their playing days. Malik, who led the Pakistan side from 1992 to 1995, defended himself after Akram's revelation went viral all over social media creating quite a stir. However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has taken a brutal dig at Akram for his words.

"He would take advantage of my junior status. He was negative, selfish and treated me like a servant. He demanded I massage him; he ordered me to clean his clothes and boots. I was angry when some of the younger team members in Ramiz, Tahir, Mohsin, Shoaib Mohammad invited me to nightclubs," read an excerpt from Akram's book.

Speaking to 24 News after Akram's revelation made rounds on social media, Malik said that he was ‘selfish', the former wouldn't have made his debut under him and. Although he remained tightlipped on the matter and wanted to have a word with Akram "to ask him for his view on his comments and in what sense did he write that," he opined “it looks like he did it for publicity.”

Speaking on the matter in his YouTube channel, Butt lashed out at Akram, questioning the logic behind the revelation of what had happened back in the 90s.

“Yeh wohi cheez hai, meri kitaab, meri marzi. Aab aap yeh nehi usme sochte ki kya iss baat ka koi faeda hai? Kya iss baat se cheezein behetar hongi? Kya iss baat se cheezein controversial hongi? Kya isse dil me khayal aayega ki yaar isne yeh kya kehe diya? Propagate woh baat karni chaiye jisse logon me ek positive cheez aaye. Hum sab life me galtiyan karte hai. Maine bhi ki, baaki nehi bhi ki. Samajh nehi aata, kabhi do teen udhr se shuru ho jaate hai ki isne 90s main yeh kiya tha, koi aur kehta hai...x,y,z pata nehi (It's like saying, my book, my rules. But then you don't think that will this make thigs better? Will it benefit anyone? Will it make things controversial? We should propagate word which bring about positivity in people. We all make mistakes in like. Don't understand this entire thing where some people just start complaining about what happened back in the 90s),” he said.

