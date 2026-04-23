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Wolvaardt's 115 off 53 headlines SA's historic third-highest T20I chase; clinches series after dominant win over India

South Africa Women chased down a massive target of 193 with remarkable ease, finishing the match in just 16.3 overs to secure a 9-wicket victory against India. 

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 09:02 am IST
ANI |
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South Africa Women chased down a massive target of 193 with remarkable ease, finishing the match in just 16.3 overs to secure a 9-wicket victory against India in the third T20I to claim the series with 2 games to go.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt appears to be in the form of her life.(HT_PRINT)

Proteas showed one heck of a dominant batting display. It is their highest successful chase in the format and the third-highest overall in women's T20Is.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma is not just scoring big runs, he is slapping Mohammad Amir right across the face!

The innings was defined by a masterclass from captain Laura Wolvaardt, who played an outstanding knock of 115 runs from just 53 balls, registering her highest score in T20I cricket.

Wolvaardt was dropped by Smriti Mandhana on 31 in the fourth over, and the South African skipper made India pay for it. Her innings included 14 boundaries and 5 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 216.98.

The skipper's fluent 66 off just 38 deliveries, laced with seven fours and three sixes, ensured India built sustained momentum through the middle overs, combining power with smart strike rotation to set up a challenging total.

 
johannesburg Laura Wolvaardt india south africa
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