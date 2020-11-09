Women’s T20 Challenge Final Live Score, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Harmanpreet’s Supernovas eye hat-trick of titles against Mandhana’s Trailblazers

Women’s T20 Challenge Final Live Score, Trailblazers Vs Supernovas: Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers will lock horns with Harmanpreet Kaur’s Trailblazers in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. It’s going to be a re-match of the last league-stage game where Harmanpreet & her girls would eye a hat-trick of titles triumphs. The Supernovas cruised into the finale with a narrow two-run victory against Mandhana’s Trailblazers on Saturday. With both teams having a bunch of match-winners, it’s going to be a cracker of a final in Sharjah.

18:40 hrs IST Trailblazers Predicted XI Predicted XI - Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Nattakan Chantam, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.





18:30 hrs IST TRA vs SUP: The Squads Trailblazers Squad: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur Supernovas Squad: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi soni



