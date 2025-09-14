Women’s ODI: Australia punish sloppy India, win by 8 wickets

Chandigarh: Although the Australia women’s cricket team had not played competitive cricket since they met England in the Ashes ODI series seven months ago, it never looked like they were playing after a long break when they turned up against India in the first ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association’s (PCA) New Chandigarh Stadium on Sunday. Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, right, celebrates her half century against India in the first ODI in New Chandigarh, Sunday. (PTI)

They resumed from where they had left, completing a clinical eight-wicket win to take the lead in the three-match series.

In fact, India came into the series, seen as an ideal preparation for the Women’s ODI World Cup being co-hosted by the country from September 30, with a spirited T20I and ODI series win over hosts England in July.

However, India never looked like a well-oiled unit. They struggled with scoring at a quick rate and in getting breakthroughs. Besides, the long-standing problem of dropping catches at crucial junctures also didn’t help. India dropped as many as four catches, which dented their chances of a win.

Although Australia had not played together for month, the experience most of their players had playing in The Hundred shone through against India, who elected to bat after Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss.

India scored 281/7 with openers Pratika Rawal (64 off 96b) and Smriti Mandhana (58 off 63), and Harleen Deol (54 off 57) bringing up half-centuries. Australia punished India’s lapses on the field, racing to 282/2 in 44.1 overs.

The Indian openers took 17.1 overs to score the first 100, the pair managing to only put up 114 runs in their partnership lasting 21.3 overs. That ended following a terrible mix up that left Mandhana stranded by almost half a pitch to be run out.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, playing her 150th ODI, was dismissed for 11 while the seasoned Jemimah Rodrigues managed 18. It was then left to Richa Ghosh (25), Deepti Sharma (20*) and Radha Yadav (19) to take India to a fighting total. Aussie pacer Megan Schutt bagged two wickets.

India’s decision to go in with four spinners and one quick bowler on a placid track backfired as Australia got to the target in 44.1 overs, losing just two wickets with 35 balls to spare. On a comeback, Renuka Thakur was not included in the eleven.

In reply, young left-handed batter Phoebe Litchfield, who did well for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, emerged as the main architect of Australia’s comfortable win. Litchfield struck an 80-ball 88 to set up the chase nicely.

The 22-year-old though was dropped twice during her knock – regulation chances were put down by Jemimah and Harman, at short midwicket and cover respectively. Jemimah’s let-off had come in the second over. She was eventually caught top-edging her favourite switch-hit in the 27th over against off-spinner Sneh Rana.

Beth Mooney took over, and underlined her experience as she steered the visitors to victory, hitting an unbeaten 77-run knock (74 balls), sharing an unbroken 116-run stand with Annabel Sutherland, who remained unbeaten on a 51-ball 54.

Medium-pacer Kranti Goud removed Australia captain Alyssa Healy (27 off 23) while the seasoned Ellyse Perry (30 off 38) retired hurt after suffering a cramp.

The second ODI will be played on Wednesday.