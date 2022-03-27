Women's WC: Mithali Raj achieves unique India record with incredible 64th half-century against South Africa

India women's team captain Mithali Raj added another feather to her cap when she slammed her 64th half-century during the side's game against South Africa at the Women's World Cup. Mithali, appearing in her sixth World Cup, became the oldest Indian to score a half-century in the global tournament as she scored 68 off 84 deliveries in a splendid knock in Christchurch.

Interestingly, the current Women in Blue skipper was also the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in the Women's World Cup back in 2000 against South Africa.

Coming to the match, Mithali, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma shone and scored their respective half-centuries, to propel team India to the total of 274/7, in the first innings of the ongoing clash against South Africa.

Mithali Raj came to bat after the fall of Yastika Bhatia's wicket early in her innings, joining hands with Mandhana. The duo played a fiery steered the side through the 150-run mark in the 29th over.

While Mandhana fell prey to Masabata Klaas' spell and departed after scoring 71 runs, Mithali, then, forged an important stand with Harmanpreet Kaur. The batter provided the Indian captain with strong support who then achieved her half-century.

The partnership between Mithali and Harmanpreet finally broke when the former got caught by Tryon on the delivery of Klaas. Following Mithali's dismissal, Pooja Vastrakar also departed with India's total at 240/5.

Richa Ghosh joined Harmanpreet but also perished after a brief stint. Harmanpreet who was standing like the last pillar of Team India scored 48 runs and departed after getting bowled out by Ayabonga Khaka.

Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma came to the crease and remained unbeaten, to end India's innings at 274/7. India need to defend a total of 275 runs against South Africa, in order to seal the semi-final berth in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

(With inputs from PTI)