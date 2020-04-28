‘Worse than coronavirus’, ‘snake’: Chris Gayle slams Ramnaresh Sarwan after departure from Jamaica Tallawahs

cricket

Chris Gayle, a colossal figure in the world of T20 cricket, on Monday launched a scathing attack on former West Indies teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan in a video on his Youtube channel. The attack comes after Carribean Premier League side Jamaica Tallawahs decided not to retain Gayle and the burly opener was instead signed as a marquee player by St. Lucia Zouks.

This will be the third franchise that Gayle will represent in the CPL having had two previous stints with the Tallawahs and one stint with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The southpaw squarely blamed Sarwan for his departure from the Tallawahs, a team he had thought of retiring from. “Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now,” Gayle said in a three part video.

“When I came back to the Tallawahs, Sarwan was assistant coach. Myself and Sarwan had a discussion, he wanted to be the head coach. When I left Jamaica Tallawahs, that team was a high-spirited team. (But) the amount of complaints I used to get when I wasn’t there, the amount of problems they had with Sarwan - Russell was the captain at that time - the amount of problem that Sarwan and the captain have...so many players were traumatised because of Sarwan,” Gayle said. Gayle also added that he had told Sarwan that the latter was not experienced enough to be a head coach yet.

“What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you were the one who gave a big speech on my birthday party about how far we have come. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are so vindictive, you are still immature, you are back-stabbing.

“In everybody’s eyes, you acted as if you were this saint, this good person.... Sarwan, you’re evil, you’re wicked, you’re poison. You let a thing like this transpire,” he added.

He also said that Sarwan wanted to put a curfew on players and also enquired why there were too many Jamaicans playing for the franchise.

Gayle was supposed to turn out for the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, before the season got postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.