WPL 2027 auction set for October 28 in Kochi, 146 players in the fray

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction has been set for October 28 in Kochi and it will see 146 players, including Indian batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, Australia captain Sophie Molineux and Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, go under the hammer for just 27 available slots.

WPL 2927 auction is on October 28 (X Images)

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The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players — 22 capped and 97 uncapped — with only 20 slots available for domestic talents. The overseas contingent features 27 players, including six from Associate nations. Of these, 14 are capped and 13 uncapped, with seven slots available.

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The highest base price is ₹50 lakh, with only two players — England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux — registering in that bracket. Molineux was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Dunkley last featured in the WPL in 2024 for Gujarat Giants.

Released by Mumbai Indians, Kamalini has registered at a base price of ₹40 lakh, alongside Kiran Navgire and Australian duo Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen.

A total of 30 players, including Sneh Rana, who was released by Delhi Capitals, and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, have registered at a base price of ₹30 lakh. Only three players have opted for the ₹20 lakh bracket, while the remaining 107 have a base price of ₹10 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} UP Warriorz are set to be the busiest franchise at the auction, having released the most players (nine), including Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon and Navgire. They also traded Tara Norris to Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh. The Warriorz will enter the auction with the largest purse of ₹3.75 crore and the most slots to fill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP Warriorz are set to be the busiest franchise at the auction, having released the most players (nine), including Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon and Navgire. They also traded Tara Norris to Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh. The Warriorz will enter the auction with the largest purse of ₹3.75 crore and the most slots to fill. {{/usCountry}}

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