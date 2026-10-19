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WPL 2027 auction set for October 28 in Kochi, 146 players in the fray

The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players — 22 capped and 97 uncapped — for the 20 available slots

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 19:55:20 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction has been set for October 28 in Kochi and it will see 146 players, including Indian batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, Australia captain Sophie Molineux and Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, go under the hammer for just 27 available slots.

WPL 2927 auction is on October 28 (X Images)
WPL 2927 auction is on October 28 (X Images)

The auction pool comprises 119 Indian players — 22 capped and 97 uncapped — with only 20 slots available for domestic talents. The overseas contingent features 27 players, including six from Associate nations. Of these, 14 are capped and 13 uncapped, with seven slots available.

The highest base price is 50 lakh, with only two players — England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux — registering in that bracket. Molineux was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Dunkley last featured in the WPL in 2024 for Gujarat Giants.

Released by Mumbai Indians, Kamalini has registered at a base price of 40 lakh, alongside Kiran Navgire and Australian duo Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen.

A total of 30 players, including Sneh Rana, who was released by Delhi Capitals, and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, have registered at a base price of 30 lakh. Only three players have opted for the 20 lakh bracket, while the remaining 107 have a base price of 10 lakh.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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