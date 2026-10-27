WPL 2027 auction: UP Warriorz have ₹3.75 crore but face eight vacancies and major squad gaps to fix
UP Warriorz enter the auction with the WPL’s biggest purse, aiming to add batting firepower and wicketkeeping depth to a settled core.
UP Warriorz enter the WPL 2027 auction with the biggest purse. They have a kitty of ₹3.75 crore, but also some major issues to address during the event on October 28.
The Warriorz can fill eight spots during the auction, including three overseas positions. The franchise will look to strengthen its core while giving the squad a more balanced look by adding specialists.
UP Warriorz squad ahead of WPL 2027 auction
Batters: Meg Lanning✈️, Phoebe Litchfield✈️, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh
Wicketkeeper: Shipra Giri
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey
Spin bowler: Sophie Ecclestone✈️
Pace bowler: Kranti Gaud
UPW released nine players: Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin✈️, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Amy Jones✈️, Chloe Tryon✈️, Charli Knott✈️, Gongadi Trisha and Suman Meena. Tara Norris was subsequently traded to the Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh, leaving ten retained players.
SWOT: A strong core but a lack of power-hitters
With Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol, the batting looks settled. But their strike rates last season show that they lack a genuine hitter beyond Litchfield.
Lanning and Deol can provide stability at the top, while Sharma can repair the innings when needed before launching towards the end. However, a batter who can increase the scoring rate in the middle overs will probably be their biggest target.
The bowling department has a great foundation. Sophie Ecclestone will lead the attack, while Deepti brings experience. They have Shikha Pandey providing stability in the pace department, while Kranti Gaud gives them wicket-taking ability. The Warriorz lacked a consistent wicket-taker last season; adding another overseas pace option could benefit them.
Another concern for the franchise is the wicketkeeping department. Shipra Giri is their only option. So, they would look to add depth and perhaps someone who can be a first-team candidate with her batting abilities.
Priority one: Bring in a power-hitter
Grace Harris could be UP's most important target. With her hitting abilities at the top, she could complement Litchfield and Lanning brilliantly. Harris was part of the franchise for the first three seasons before joining RCB for the 2026 campaign.
The Warriorz can stay in the bidding war up to ₹80 lakh without losing focus on their other targets. If Harris crosses that mark, they can pursue someone like Chloe Tryon or Chamari Athapaththu.
Also Read: WPL 2027 auction: Wicket-keepers likely to be key attraction
Priority two: Securing an Indian wicketkeeper
G Kamalini will be available at a base price of ₹40 lakh. Securing her services would ensure that UP have Indian batting depth and wicketkeeping cover. Though Kamalini does not yet have a great WPL record, her potential makes her a sought-after player at the auction.
The Warriorz can look to push up to around ₹70 lakh for Kamalini. Uma Chetry and Taniyaa Bhatia could be other Indian alternatives. They can also pursue Sarah Bryce, who could be an economical overseas option, bringing the flexibility of a fifth overseas player due to her Associate-nation status.
|Requirement
|Primary Target
|Base Price
|Bidding Ceiling
|Alternatives
|1
|Overseas power-hitter
|Grace Harris
|INR 30 lakh
|INR 80 lakh
|Chloe Tryon, Chamari Athapaththu
|2
|Indian wicketkeeper-batter
|G Kamalini
|INR 40 lakh
|INR 70 lakh
|Uma Chetry, Taniyaa Bhatia
|3
|Overseas seam all-rounder
|Heather Graham
|INR 40 lakh
|INR 65 lakh
|Orla Prendergast, Rosemary Mair
|4
|Indian batting depth
|Raghvi Bisht
|INR 30 lakh
|INR 45 lakh
|Tejal Hasabnis
|5
|Indian pace cover
|Titas Sadhu
|INR 30 lakh
|INR 35 lakh
|Saim Thakor, Shabnam Shakil
|6
|Associate wicketkeeper
|Sarah Bryce
|INR 10 lakh
|INR 20 lakh
|Babette de Leede
|7
|Wrist-spin backup
|Chandni Sharma
|INR 10 lakh
|INR 20 lakh
|Priya Mishra, Poonam Khemnar
|8
|Indian batting cover
|Vrinda Dinesh
|INR 10 lakh
|INR 20 lakh
|Gongadi Trisha, Shweta Sehrawat
Supporting purchases
Heather Graham, at a base price of ₹40 lakh, could be a good addition to the UP bowling attack. She picked up 19 wickets in the 2026 Women's T20 Blast and could bring a different dimension to the existing bowling line-up. The Warriorz can push up to ₹65 lakh for Graham, while considering Orla Prendergast and Rosemary Mair as alternatives.
Raghvi Bist could add valuable depth to the Indian batting department, while the Warriorz can look to buy Titas Sadhu to strengthen their domestic pace attack. Besides, leg-spinner Chandni Sharma and batter Vrinda Dinesh could also be options worth pursuing.
The bidding rule
With ₹3.75 crore in their purse for eight places, UP can push for some marquee buys. They can pursue players like Kamalini, Harris, and Graham to strengthen their squad, but the squad should be balanced. They also have to make supporting purchases to improve their squad depth, and pursuing big names should not force them to sacrifice that.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More