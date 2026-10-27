WPL 2027 auction: UP Warriorz have ₹3.75 crore but face eight vacancies and major squad gaps to fix

The Warriorz can fill eight spots during the auction, including three overseas positions. The franchise will look to strengthen its core while giving the squad a more balanced look by adding specialists.

UP Warriorz enter the WPL 2027 auction with the biggest purse. They have a kitty of ₹3.75 crore, but also some major issues to address during the event on October 28.

Lanning and Deol can provide stability at the top, while Sharma can repair the innings when needed before launching towards the end. However, a batter who can increase the scoring rate in the middle overs will probably be their biggest target.

With Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol, the batting looks settled. But their strike rates last season show that they lack a genuine hitter beyond Litchfield.

The bowling department has a great foundation. Sophie Ecclestone will lead the attack, while Deepti brings experience. They have Shikha Pandey providing stability in the pace department, while Kranti Gaud gives them wicket-taking ability. The Warriorz lacked a consistent wicket-taker last season; adding another overseas pace option could benefit them.

Another concern for the franchise is the wicketkeeping department. Shipra Giri is their only option. So, they would look to add depth and perhaps someone who can be a first-team candidate with her batting abilities.

Priority one: Bring in a power-hitter Grace Harris could be UP's most important target. With her hitting abilities at the top, she could complement Litchfield and Lanning brilliantly. Harris was part of the franchise for the first three seasons before joining RCB for the 2026 campaign.

The Warriorz can stay in the bidding war up to ₹80 lakh without losing focus on their other targets. If Harris crosses that mark, they can pursue someone like Chloe Tryon or Chamari Athapaththu.

Also Read: WPL 2027 auction: Wicket-keepers likely to be key attraction

Priority two: Securing an Indian wicketkeeper G Kamalini will be available at a base price of ₹40 lakh. Securing her services would ensure that UP have Indian batting depth and wicketkeeping cover. Though Kamalini does not yet have a great WPL record, her potential makes her a sought-after player at the auction.

The Warriorz can look to push up to around ₹70 lakh for Kamalini. Uma Chetry and Taniyaa Bhatia could be other Indian alternatives. They can also pursue Sarah Bryce, who could be an economical overseas option, bringing the flexibility of a fifth overseas player due to her Associate-nation status.