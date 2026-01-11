Edit Profile
    WPL: GG beat DC as Devine’s 95 trumps Nandani’s hat-trick

    Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 4 runs in WPL, with Sophie Devine scoring 95 and Nandani Sharma taking a hat-trick in a thrilling match.

    Updated on: Jan 11, 2026 11:47 PM IST
    By Rutvick Mehta
    Navi Mumbai: In a thrilling contest where two openers well into their thirties showcased the value that class and experience can still carry in T20 cricket, Sophie Devine’s 42-ball 95 trumped Lizelle Lee’s 54-ball 86 as Gujarat Giants (GG) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by four runs in the Women’s Premier League here on Sunday.

    Sophie Devine starred with a 95 and a superb final over under pressure to steer Gujarat Giants to a thrilling four-run win . (PTI)
    If it was the Devine-Lee show at the top with the bat, it was about Nandani Sharma at the death with the ball. The DC pacer conjured a hat-trick and a four-wicket final over, going off for a catch-me-if-you-can celebratory run after the final ball of the GG innings.

    But it was Devine who flexed her arms after the final ball of the DC chase, defending 7 off 6 balls after removing skipper Jemimah Rodrigues and a set Laura Wolvaardt.

    In the end, the target of 210 remained a tad too stiff for DC, who’ve begun the season with two defeats. New DC captain Rodrigues has some thinking to do, while Ashleigh Gardner can savour GG’s win-win start.

    Devine, out in the 90s for a second time in WPL – she was dismissed for 99 playing for RCB vs GG in 2023 – had luck initially. Her gush of boundaries began with a couple of edges and a couple of misfields. It spilled into a mammoth 32-run sixth over from Sneh Rana, in which Devine’s powerful cut wasn’t grasped at point. That was the second consecutive four struck square on either side. What followed was a mixture of carefree hitting, unadaptable bowling and inexperienced captaincy.

    Devine went 6-6-6-6, the first down the ground and the next three through midwicket. Rodrigues went up to her senior off-spinner for lengthy chats after almost every ball, yet each one was fired into Devine’s hitting arc from around the wicket.

    GG sprinted to the second-highest WPL Powerplay score of 80. A clever back-of-the-hand slower ball from Nandani got Devine to top edge a heave. That gave DC a breather, and frequent wickets thereon breathed life into them. DC chipping away meant that despite Ashleigh Gardner’s stroll-in-the-park 26-ball 49, GG didn’t quite get the finish, from 122/1 at the halfway mark. The finish, instead, was dictated by Nandani’s five-for.

    Lee dictated the start of the chase. Despite Shafali falling early, Lee kept the boundaries ticking without being too extravagant. The bespectacled South African found a perfect partner in compatriot Wolvaardt, the duo raising 90 runs for the second wicket. Wolvaardt took over after back-to-back blows of Lee and Chinelle Henry.

    With 41 needed off 18, Wolvaardt smashed three fours and a six off a 19-run Gardner over. Kashvee Gautam’s no-ball littered penultimate over also leaked 22 runs as Wolvaardt and Rodrigues cashed in with three boundaries.

    They looked set to finish it off until Devine had the last laugh.

    recommendedIcon
