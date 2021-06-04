Wriddhiman Saha reaches Southampton, shares 'views from balcony'; SRH teammate David Warner gives cheeky response

The Indian men's cricket team led by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri reached England on Thursday ahead of their World Test Championship final against New Zealand which begins on June 18th. The players landed in London in a chartered plane from where they were taken to Southampton, where they will be staying in isolation for a few days before starting their outdoor training for the encounter.

With some time in his hands, India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who was declared fit to travel to the UK after a battle with Covid-19, shared a few images from the balcony of his hotel room.

In an Instagram post, Saha posted the images with the caption: "That’s our view from the room balcony..Your thoughts?"

Saha's Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was quick to give a cheeky reply to the post. "Is that room 318?" Warner asked with a few smileys on the post.

Meanwhile, Saha is expected to be India's back-up wicketkeeper in England with Rishabh Pant likely to play in the WTC final. Pant has been in superb form and even Saha last month had said that he should be given a chance to play because of his recent performances.

“Rishabh Pant played the last few matches of the World Test Championship, he’s done well and he should be our first-choice keeper in England. I would just wait, and if any opportunity arises, I will give my best. I will keep practising for that one chance,” Saha had told Sportskeeda.