WTC Final: Fan asks Sonu Sood to send Kane Williamson back to pavilion, actor responds with a witty tweet

The Indian bowlers put up a remarkable show on the fifth day of the WTC Final as they bowled out New Zealand for 249. It was a treat to watch the pacers dominate the Kiwi batting under a clear sky at the Rose Bowl. However, getting rid of skipper Kane Williamson was a tough nut to crack.

The New Zealand captain was at his defensive best against India’s bowling attack. He patiently dealt with the likes of Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, and kept on adding runs to his name. While the wickets kept on falling at the other end, Williamson’s resilience became a concern for skipper Virat Kohli.

As Williamson continued anchoring the New Zealand innings, people on social media wondered how India can dismiss him early. Meanwhile, a fan called out Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for help, requesting him to send the Kiwi skipper back to the pavilion.

“Hello @SonuSood, please Williamson ko pavilion bhej do (Sonu Sood, please send Williamson back to the pavilion),” the fan tweeted.

Sood has been actively responding to people on Twitter who have asked him for help during the coronavirus pandemic. This time as well, the actor decided to respond and came up with a tweet in Hindi that set the microblogging site on fire.

Sood’s tweet came after Ishant denied half-century to a dogged Williamson (49) with a classic Test match dismissal – a delivery rearing up and shaping out which was edged to Virat Kohli at third slip.

Sensing that mere survival would spell doom, New Zealand scored 114 runs in the post-lunch session even as Shami and Ishant remained standout performer bowling their hearts out.

Shami brought India back with a four-wicket haul that helped the side dismiss New Zealand for 249. With Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma (30) back in the hut, India finished the fifth day at 64 for 2 with a lead of 32 runs, having erased a 32-run deficit. Skipper Kohli and seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara were at the crease.