Home / Cricket / WTC final to go ahead as planned: ICC after Britain adds India to travel 'red list'
cricket

WTC final to go ahead as planned: ICC after Britain adds India to travel 'red list'

India entering the "red list" effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back home.
PTI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.(REUTERS)

The International Cricket Council on Monday said the World Test Championship final, to be contested between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18, will go ahead as planned after Britain added India to travel "red list" after COVID-19 caseload surge.

India entering the "red list" effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back home.

However, the ICC expressed confidence in staging the WTC final in a bio-secure environment.

"The ECB and other members have demonstrated how we can stage international cricket safely in the middle of a pandemic and we are confident that we can continue to do that and that the WTC Final will go ahead as planned in June in the UK," said the ICC in a statement.

"We are currently discussing with the UK Government the impact of countries being on the ‘red list’," it added.

The Indian women's cricket team is also scheduled to tour UK in June. The men's team is also to play five Tests in England starting August 4.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chennai make most of Rajasthan’s soft middle in easy win

'Bit shocking to see': Samson lists reasons behind RR's middle-order collapse

Death bowling, from the Bumrah-Boult firm

Zimbabwe must be 'almost flawless' to rattle Pakistan, says Mawoyo

India has reported 2,73,810 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day surge, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload past the 1.5 crore mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP