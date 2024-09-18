Yash Dayal 'felt bad' being 'the last man to dismiss MS Dhoni': 'The frustration with which he left the ground…'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal has admitted that he felt bad dismissing MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024 match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this year. Dhoni, playing what many believed was his last IPL, was in prime position to finish yet another game for CSK – he hit a six off the first ball of the last over of the match to bring the equation down to 11 needed off five balls. But Dayal, who approximately a year prior, was bludgeoned for five consecutive sixes by Rinku Singh, spoiled Dhoni's swansong and sent CSK packing, when he bowled a slower ball to get the mighty MSD out. MS Dhoni was dismissed for 25 in what could well be his final IPL game.(BCCI)

Dayal then completed the formalities as RCB registered a famous win. As the future remains uncertain for the five-time IPL-winning captain – neither he nor CSK has confirmed his return for the next season in 2025 – Dayal understands that he could well be the last man ever to dismiss the great Dhoni. The visual of Dhoni walking off the field disgusted with himself, sitting in the dugout crestfallen and then quietly disappearing wasn't the ending he had hoped for. But for Dayal, it remains a bitter-sweet moment as it could be the last time Dhoni played in the IPL.

"I felt bad after dismissing him. Because I don't know or care what people say but the frustration with which he left the ground, it was like you don't know whether he will return or not. Will we ever see him again on the ground. It was a moment where a lot of things were going through my head. I got a breather, a bit of relief," he told renowned sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel.

Dayal still had a job to do

Dayal has previously revealed how Virat Kohli was the mastermind behind plotting Dhoni's dismissal. Dayal initially wanted to try the yorker – he says he had conveyed the same to skipper Faf du Plessis as well – but a last- minute change in tactics turned the entire arc of the game. Still, despite the big wicket, Dayal was aware that the job was only half done. Shardul Thakur, the new man in, is more than a capable batter and at the other end was Ravindra Jadeja, who the year before had smashed Dayal's Gujarat Titans teammate Mohit Sharma for a six and four to take CSK to victory.

Dayal, tasked with defending 11 off four gave away just one more run to cap off a memorable over and victory for RCB. From almost getting his career finishes to taking RCB into the Playoffs, redemption was indeed complete for the 26-year-old left-arm seamer.

"With 11 runs needed off 4, I was like why I am even looking at the scoreboard. I shouldn't. I should just focus on my bowling. Shardul bhai was on strike. Virat bhai said, 'don't give pace, nor bowl right onto his bat'. I told him right now it's like peanut butter falling from top. Anywhere I want to bowl, I will I have so much confidence," Dayal mentioned.