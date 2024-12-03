Yash Dayal's Instagram activity featuring MS Dhoni sends a wave of anger among fans: 'Such an immature player'

Young Indian pacer Yash Dayal faced the wrath of fans on social media after he posted an Instagram story involving Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dayal, who was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for next season, was on cloud nine when he picked the wicket of legendary Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in acrucial IPL 2024 match. The left-handed pacer shared the moment months back on his Instagram story and garnered the attention of cricket fans who weren't very impressed with him. Yash Dayal claimed the wicket of MS Dhoni in the last season of IPL match between RCB and CSK.(AFP)

It was a do-or-die clash for both teams to get a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs, and Dayal was given the job of defending 17 runs off his final over. It was one of the toughest jobs for him, with two of the most clinical finishers in IPL history - MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Dhoni slammed the left-arm pacer for a six on the first ball, but he managed to hold his nerves and bowled a back-of-the-hand slower ball on the stumps next. The former CSK skipper swung his bat once again in an attempt to hit a big shot, but this time, he mistimed it and got caught by Swapnil Singh near the boundary rope.

He gave just seven runs off the over to knock CSK out of the competition as RCB qualified for the playoffs.

Dayal shared the incident on his Instagram story, in which he got the better of Dhoni. The fans got miffed and trolled him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MS Dhoni will return for CSK next season

Recently, during a conversation with cricket presenter Jatin Sapru, Dayal opened up on dismissing Dhoni as there were speculations at the time it would be his final match.

"I felt bad after dismissing him. Because I don't know or care what people say but the frustration with which he left the ground, it was like you don't know whether he will return or not. Will we ever see him again on the ground. It was a moment where a lot of things were going through my head. I got a breather, a bit of relief," he told renowned sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel.

However, Dhoni has decided to return to play in IPL 2025 as he was retained by CSK for INR 4 crore via a new uncapped player rule, which allowed the franchise to re-sign him for a lower price than last season.