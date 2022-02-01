‘Building partnerships': U-19 captain Yash Dhull outlines India's focus in semis, rates Australia's bowling as ‘normal’

Yash Dhull-led Indian unit will face Australia in the semifinals of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Tuesday. The team, which was hit by Covid-19 during the course of the tournament, have produced a splendid show in the ongoing edition, securing resounding victories in the four matches they have played so far.

Ahead of their clash against Australia, captain Yash rated the opponent's bowling attack as “normal", stating the focus will be on building partnership if India lose wickets in quick succession.

India secured a five-wicket win in their quarterfinal clash against defending champions Bangladesh. However, the team lost wickets in quick succession in the 112-run chase.

U19 World Cup: Full-strength India, Australia face off in blockbuster semifinal

On being asked, how the team plan to tackle if they find themselves in a similar situation, Yash in the pre-match press conference said: “Australian bowling attack is a normal one and we focus on building partnerships as soon as we lose quick wickets.”

"Our focus then shifts towards building partnerships so that we could score more in death overs."

The right-handed batter also heaped praises about former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who is with the team in West Indies.

"Laxman sir shares his experience with us which is very crucial for upcoming games and he has a very important role in our camp."

Ahead of India's clash against Ireland, skipper Yash, his deputy SK Rasheed along with two others had tested positive for Covid-19, following which all four went into isolation. However, the captain said it was not tough dealing with the situation as Laxman was in constant touch with them.

“It wasn't difficult as VVS Laxman sir used to call us to guide us. So it wasn't tough and we were focused towards the Bangladesh match,” said the captain.

