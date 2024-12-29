Yashasvi Jaiswal faces Rohit Sharma's wrath after dropping 3 catches: 'Not the right body language from the captain'

The second session on Day 4 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series belonged to India, with Jasprit Bumrah putting on a one-man show. The India vice-captain picked three wickets in quick succession and reduced Australia to six down under 100. However, the tourists will rue their chances, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal, for the youngster was responsible for three dropped catches during the afternoon session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, leaving captain Rohit Sharma furious. Rohit Sharma fumed at Yashasvi Jaiswal after three dropped catches

The first instance happened on the penultimate ball of the third over Australia's second innings when Jaiswal was brought to leg gully for Bumrah delivery against Usman Khawaja. However, the left-handed batter failed to hang on to the catch as the ball burst through. To Jaiswal's defence, he was standing a bit too close and hence had less time to react, but he would rather have any excuse of dropping Marnus Labuschagne in the 40th over.

It was a back of the length delivery from Akash Deep as Labuschagne opened the face of the bat and looked to guide it through gully. But the ball travelled straight to Jaiswal for a regulation catch. The Australia No. 3 was yet to score his half-century and it would have been the final nail in the coffin for the hosts, who had already lost all their top-order batters. But Jaiswal dropped the dolly leaving Rohit furious. As the broadcasters showed the replay, commentator Mark Nicholas was quick in pointing out Rohit's reaction, who was seen throwing his hand in frustration as Jaiswal was left biting his tongue.

Despite the error from Jaiswal, another commentator rather criticised Rohit's body language and said that he should have been “calm” shown support towards the youngster after the dropped catch.

“Not the right body language from the captain. You are the one to have to send the message of calm and support. No one means to drop a catch. He is going to feel bad enough for putting the catch down...but you don't need to see that as a young player,” he said.

The third instance of a dropped catch came in the 49th over when Jaiswal was stationed at silly point. A delivery from Ravindra Jadeja popped up after Pat Cummins defended it, and went straight into the hands of Jaiswal, but he once again failed to hang on to it. Rohit was once again livid as he let out a scream.

Bumrah rips out Australia middle order

Jasprit Bumrah unleashed a destructive spell as he scythed through Australia's middle, leaving the hosts 135-6 in their second innings, a lead of 240 runs at the stroke of Tea. The India vice-captain inflicted a collapse in the second session on Day 4 as the hosts lost four wickets for 11 runs to slump to 91-6 before Labuschagne, unbeaten on 65, and captain Cummins, 21 not out, restored some stability before tea.

Bumrah, who was unplayable at times, took 4-30 in 14 overs, as he took his tally to 29 wickets in the series, the second most by an India in a single tour of Australia, and 200 wickets in his career.

Australia remain in the stronger position at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after leading by 105 runs on the first innings, and with variable bounce starting to become a factor.