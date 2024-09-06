New Delhi [India], : Ahead of the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh, star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shared his thoughts on the significance of domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy and his aspirations for India's red-ball cricket season. Yashasvi Jaiswal shares his views on domestic tournaments and India's red-ball season

At just 22, Jaiswal has already made a name for himself with impressive performances on both domestic and international stages. When asked about his approach to domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy, he emphasized their importance in his development as a cricketer.

"It's a great opportunity whenever we have the chance to play the Duleep or Ranji Trophy. I'm really looking forward to that, and I hope I'll enjoy my game. I'll try my best," Jaiswal stated on JioCinemas

His enthusiasm and commitment to these tournaments highlight the critical role they play in honing his skills and preparing him for higher challenges.

As India gears up for the upcoming red-ball season, Jaiswal is well aware of the stakes involved, especially with the World Test Championship in sight. He stressed the importance of every match and the need to perform consistently to ensure India remains competitive on the global stage.

"Every match is important because of the World Test Championship. You have to make sure you give your best as every win counts. Any opportunity to play for India is incredible, and representing the country is the biggest motivation that I have," Jaiswal remarked.

India will be playing a two-match Test and three-game T20I series against Bangladesh at home from September 19 to October 12, in which Bangladesh spinners like Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, and many more could feature.

This will be followed by a three-match test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5. These two series' will pave India's preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.