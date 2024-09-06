 Yashasvi Jaiswal shares his views on domestic tournaments and India's red-ball season | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yashasvi Jaiswal shares his views on domestic tournaments and India's red-ball season

ANI |
Sep 06, 2024 08:32 PM IST

Ahead of the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh, star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shared his thoughts on the significance of domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy and his aspirations for India's red-ball cricket season.

New Delhi [India], : Ahead of the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh, star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shared his thoughts on the significance of domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy and his aspirations for India's red-ball cricket season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal shares his views on domestic tournaments and India's red-ball season
Yashasvi Jaiswal shares his views on domestic tournaments and India's red-ball season

At just 22, Jaiswal has already made a name for himself with impressive performances on both domestic and international stages. When asked about his approach to domestic tournaments like the Duleep Trophy, he emphasized their importance in his development as a cricketer.

"It's a great opportunity whenever we have the chance to play the Duleep or Ranji Trophy. I'm really looking forward to that, and I hope I'll enjoy my game. I'll try my best," Jaiswal stated on JioCinemas

His enthusiasm and commitment to these tournaments highlight the critical role they play in honing his skills and preparing him for higher challenges.

As India gears up for the upcoming red-ball season, Jaiswal is well aware of the stakes involved, especially with the World Test Championship in sight. He stressed the importance of every match and the need to perform consistently to ensure India remains competitive on the global stage.

"Every match is important because of the World Test Championship. You have to make sure you give your best as every win counts. Any opportunity to play for India is incredible, and representing the country is the biggest motivation that I have," Jaiswal remarked.

India will be playing a two-match Test and three-game T20I series against Bangladesh at home from September 19 to October 12, in which Bangladesh spinners like Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, and many more could feature.

This will be followed by a three-match test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5. These two series' will pave India's preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On