Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as Rest of India thrash Madhya Pradesh to win Irani Cup

Rest of India extended their dominance in the Irani Cup with a 238-run drubbing of Madhya Pradesh on the final day of the season-ending match here on Sunday.

Set an imposing target of 437, the hosts -- last season's Ranji Trophy champions -- were all out for 198 in their second innings on the fifth and final day at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At stumps on the penultimate day, MP were 81 for 2, needing 356 on the last day to win their maiden Irani title.

This was after Yashasvi Jaiswal mauled a hapless Madhya Pradesh attack into submission with another near-flawless hundred, putting Rest of India in the driver's seat to retain the Irani Cup trophy.

Jaiswal, who struck a sublime 213 in the first innings, scored a magnificent 144 out of his team's second innings total of 246, helping the side set a stiff target for the hosts.

With the kind of bowling at RoI's disposal, it was always going to be a difficult task for MP, and day's proceedings lived up to the script.

Himanshu Mantri was out on his overnight score of 51.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saurabh Kumar picked up three wickets while there were two apiece for Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth and Pulkit Narang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON