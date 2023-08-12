Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill show helps India level T20I series against West Indies

India decided to be brave with their bowling plans. West Indies with their batting intent. At the innings break, the home side were very much with a chance, setting India 179 runs to chase in the fourth T20 international at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates scoring half a century against West Indies in a partnership with Shubman Gill during the fourth T20 cricket match at Central Broward Regional Park(AP)

But India’s new opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, made light of the run-chase with their 165-run partnership off 94 balls for a nine-wicket win to level the series 2-2. The decider will be played on Sunday.

During India’s reply, Jaiswal was the one who matched the early aggression West Indies batters had showed, shot for shot. He played an attacking shot to almost each of the 19 balls he faced in powerplay, hitting seven boundaries.

When India count the takeaways from the series, they would be particularly happy that young Jaiswal came out with all the intent, which Indian fans had seen in his IPL performances. That is what has earned him a spot in the eleven over Ishan Kishan. With powerful drives, the odd boundary behind the wicket, even bringing out the switch hit, Jaiswal looked every bit seasoned from his IPL gigs.

Jaiswal blazing away and exerting pressure on the bowlers allowed Gill, short of runs on the tour, to come into his own. With the wicket not holding up as much as it did on West Indies pitches, he opened his shoulders in the sixth over by Odean Smith, collecting a four and two sixes. He even took out his short-arm pull.

Soon, the field opened up but the boundaries continued to flow. Gill, slow to start, had caught up with Jaiswal. At the halfway mark, they had taken India to 100/0. The left-right youthful batting combine was giving a peek into what they can potentially do together for India at the top. Gill, a classical all-format batter, complemented Jaiswal, who has made it a habit to start in top gear in T20s.

From that moment on, the wicket seemed to have eased and the bowlers deflated as the pair went on the rampage. The near chanceless stand ended when Gill holed out on 77 (47b, 3x4, 5x6). Jaiswal was 84 not out (51b, 11x4, 3x6).

India bowling plans were again unconventional, trying to use up Axar Patel’s overs early. They also tried to squeeze in a Yuzvendra Chahal over in the powerplay before Nicolas Pooran walked in. Patel bowled three on a trot and together the spinners conceded 43 runs in 4 overs. To summarise, the defensive plan didn’t work.

If not for Arshdeep Singh’s surprise bouncer to Kyle Mayers and Kuldeep Yadav’s diving catch at short third to remove Brendon King, Windies would have won the powerplay. At 55/2, the match was in the balance.

KULDEEP GETS BIG TWO

Enter Kuldeep with the much-feared Pooran (1) in, who decided not to waste time. He went against the turn to a well-flighted delivery and in trying to clear the boundary, only found the long-on fielder. Rovman Powell (1) began tentatively against Kuldeep and was bamboozled by Kuldeep’s googly on 1. The left-arm wrist spinner’s white-ball resurgence has been a big positive for India. He delivered a dream over, the first after the field opened. After seven, Windies were down to 57/4.

Their long batting order meant they were able to keep swinging, even as India pegged away with the wickets. Shimron Hetmyer had been threatening to break free and it proved to be a day where he would find his range. Before he was dismissed in the final over, Hetmyer (61 - 39b,3x4,4x6) delivered many lusty blows. It was thanks to him, Shai Hope (45 - 29b) and Odean Smith’s (15) late hitting that lifted West Indies got to 178.

Among skipper Hardik Pandya’s unorthodox moves was Mukesh Kumar coming in to bowl in the 14th over and delivering a masterclass of yorker length bowling. Pandya himself didn’t take the new ball and never came back after his one over went for 14. Patel returned to bowl the 15th and took a wicket. Kuldeep returned to bowl one at the death.

While everyone else conceded over nine runs per over, Kuldeep (4-0-26-2) and Kumar (3-0-25-1) were the pick of India's bowlers.

