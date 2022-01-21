'You can't buy experience in market': Zaheer wants Rahul and co. to 'show confidence' in India star in SA ODIs

Team India will be aiming to make a strong comeback in the second ODI of the three-match series in Paarl on Friday. The side had faced a 31-run defeat in the first ODI at the same venue, as KL Rahul's maiden ODI appearance as the captain of the side didn't go as planned. South Africa, after winning the toss, put 296/4 on the board and restricted the visitors to 265/8 in fifty overs.

The Indian team took the field with five bowlers and an additional bowling option in Venkatesh Iyer, who made his ODI debut in the game. However, Iyer didn't bowl a single over in the first ODI which triggered debate over his place in the side. The 27-year-old player also disappointed with the bat as he was dismissed on 2 off just 7 deliveries.

Former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan spoke in detail about Venkatesh Iyer's role in the XI, and insisted that the team management must show faith in his bowling ability.

'The one thing you should learn is how Bavuma used his resources. He didn't use seamers and spinners separately. We didn't see either seamers or spinners operating in tandem for a long time. So, you made the best system out of resources you have," Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

“When you talk about Venkatesh Iyer.. you should have given him the ball if you want to give him confidence. Don't look at the match situation. If you've planned something.. like you said earlier that you're planning while keeping in mind the World Cup, so you have to show confidence right now. You will have to give him overs. A player only learns from his failures. You can't buy experience in the market.”

Zaheer further said that Iyer not bowling a single over depicts a lack of confidence in the team management.

“Suppose Iyer plays 4-5 matches and you don't give him an over.. you can't say later that we have an all-rounder ready in him. Yes, if he bowls, he will get better. I'm not only talking about Iyer in particular, it's about a sixth option in general. You will have to give them chances; only then you will have options. Right now, it feels like you aren't confident enough to back him,” said Zaheer.

