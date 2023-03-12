'You can't show your anger here...': Gavaskar expects 'tod-phod' from Pujara, Rohit inside Indian dressing room

Team India find themselves in a decent position in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test, which saw Australia pile an enormous 480/10 in the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in response got India off to a decent start as the pair accumulated 36/0 at stumps on Day 2. The pair kicked-off the proceedings on a similar note on Saturday and added another 38 runs to the overnight total before Matthew Kuhnemann inflicted the first blow and removed Rohit Sharma for 35. Following his dismissal Cheteshwar Pujara joined the proceedings and he too showed great intent. In his 121-ball long stay in the middle, Pujara went to stitch a pivotal 113-run stand with Gill thus helping India once again find their foot in the contest.

Rohit was gutted to miss out on a golden opportunity to get a big score. Well-set of 35, Rohit fell to a soft dismissal chipping the ball straight to cover. Next, India's red-ball specialist Pujara too threw away his start and was dismissed eight runs short from his half-century after being given LBW by Todd Murphy. India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary panel, made an interesting claim while discussing Rohit and Pujara's dismissal on-air. Gavaskar felt that both the players should be extremely disappointed for not capitalising the conditions, which has so far behaved as a batting paradise.

"See once you are set in the middle, then you start thinking about scoring a century. Both Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were nicely set. But when the two got out they immediately didn't show any anger but the moment they enter a private space there they can do some tod phod (break a few things)," Gavaskar told host broadcaster.

"I'll give you my example. If was dismissed between 30-40 then the team should vacate the dressing room and walk out to the dugout or gallery. Only one or two would stay back to pass information to rest about what happened inside. They used to keep an eye kyunki todh podh hoti thi," he noted.

Barring the two Gill went to notch his second Test ton, while Virat Kohli finally scored a half-century, a milestone that kept him waiting for 14 months. Gill scored a brilliant 128 off 235 balls before getting out to Nathan Lyon. Kohli, on the other hand, remained watchful and finished the day unbeaten on 59 and will look to convert this into a triple-digit score on Day 4, with India resuming the action on the penultimate day from the overnight score of 289/3, still trailing by 191 runs.

Kohli will be joined by Ravindra Jadeja and the two will resume the action on Sunday. Jadeja, who was not as effective as Ashwin with the ball in the first innings, was batting on 16.

