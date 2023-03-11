Watch - 'I wish you go on to get…': Gavaskar's gem of a message for Shubman Gill makes him blush after cracking century

Shubman Gill was the star of the day for India on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, scoring his second Test century and leading India's strong response to Australia scoring 480 in their first innings. The 23-year-old opener anchored the Indian innings for much of the day before falling to Nathan Lyon halfway through the final session.

Gill had scored 128 off 235, hitting 12 fours and a six in his innings. He put up strong stands with opening partner captain Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, with his partnership with Pujara producing 113 runs off 248 balls. Gill had begun cramping towards the end of his knock, which led to him seemingly losing concentration while being trapped in front of the stumps on the backfoot to be dismissed by Lyon.

This was Gill's fifth international century of the year, which includes in all formats for India and even a double century in an ODI match against New Zealand. India batting great Sunil Gavaskar said told Gill on Star Sports after the match that he hopes the youngster goes on to do great things in Test cricket, even get close to Sachin Tendulkar's record for most career runs in the format.

“I hope that your century count goes very high and wish you go on to get 8000, 10,000, 12,000 or even 15,000 runs,” Gavaskar told Gill after the end of the day's play. Tendulkar had retired with a whopping 15,921 runs to his name in 200 Test matches. It remains the most runs any batter has scored in his Test career.

Australia kept things tight in the second session when India endured a 16-over boundary drought, which Gill eventually ended with back-to-back fours off Cameron Green. "During those phases, you have to remind yourself that these are just passing phases, and if you stick to your process, boundaries would come soon. You just cannot afford to lose patience, you have to play according to situation," Gill said.

Gill said he altered his batting approach after returning from an injury last year and was reaping the benefits now. "I felt I was getting over-defensive after getting set. I was putting myself under pressure thinking I must convert those starts. I realised I had to free myself from any pressure and keep my game free-flowing," he said.

