'Pujara custom built for this wicket, Gill as well but Virat...': Matthew Hayden gives verdict on Kohli's Day 3 grind

It was an attritional day on Saturday in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the Indian batters dropping down anchor as they chased Australia's first innings total of 480. It was defined by Shubman Gill, who scored his second Test century and was eventually dismissed for 128 off 235 balls.

Gill's teammates also took advantage of the conditions, which have been the better suited for batting than any of the previous Tests of the series. It ended with former India captain Virat Kohli in the middle on 59 off 128 balls. It was Kohli's first Test half century in 16 innings and former Australia batter Matthew Hayden was all praise for how the 34-year-old handled the pressure.

“Pujara is custom built for this type of wicket, Gill as well, but what I was curious to see was how Virat was going to respond,” Hayden said on Star Sports after the day's play. Pujara had fallen on 42 off 121 balls after a 113-run stand with Gill. Kohli then put up a 58-run stand with the opener before ending the day on a 44-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja.

Hayden praised Kohli for the way in which he reacted to Gill scoring his century and how he interacted with the 23-year-old when he made his way into the middle. “What I liked to see was, Virat Kohli was very animated at Shubman Gill's success and that gives some insight into the individual that is Virat Kohli as well. He is not thinking about himself while being under pressure. It was a nice moment,” he

Kohli had walked at the stroke of Tea with Pujara falling off the last ball of the second last over of the second session. He looked quite uncertain blocking away the over from Lyon but looked completely in control throughout the third session. “I was curious to see how he would maintain that fight. He had to really put up a great battle, didn't he, right ahead of the tea break. A really awkward four or five balls. And then after tea, he took control, set himself little targets. Really good half century, well deserved,” said Hayden.

India have finished the third day on 289/3 in 99 overs, trailing Australia by 191 runs after the visitors batted for nearly two entire days and opener Usman Khawaja starred with a masterful 180. All-rounder Cameron Green, meanwhile, scored 114 off 170 balls. India lead the series 2-1 and have to win this Test to confirm their place in the final of the 2023 World Test Championship.

