Tell those superstars 'we're playing the same team': Vaughan's big statement as Kohli & co return for IND vs ENG 2nd T20

Team India will return to action on Saturday as it takes part in the second T20I of the series against England. The Rohit Sharma-led side secured an emphatic 50-run win in the first game of the series in Southampton, and will be aiming to seal the three-match series in Edgbaston later tonight. The game at the Rose Bowl will see some of the first-team stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja joining the squad; however, former England captain Michael Vaughan believes India can stick with their winning combination.

The likes of Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, and Axar Patel have impressed with their performances in the shortest format of late. In fact, India had played with the same XI in all of five T20Is in the home series against South Africa.

While there will be one confirmed change as Arshdeep Singh leaves the team (with Bumrah likely to replace him), Vaughan said it won't be “bad” for Indian cricket if the side decides to go with the same team in the 2nd T20I.

“The kind of mindset that should be from Rahul Dravid is, 'I don't think it's a bad thing for Indian cricket to go with the same team, barring that one change from the seamers'. Going forward, I don't think it's a bad thing to say to two or three of those superstar names that we are going to go with the same group that played in Southampton,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

While Kohli is in line to make his first white-ball appearance for India since February earlier this year, Jasprit Bumrah had also appeared for the last time in February in the shortest format of the game for the side during the match against Sri Lanka. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, had led the team in the five-match T20I series against South Africa that ended in a 2-2 draw.

