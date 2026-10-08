‘You can't beat experience’: Sitanshu Kotak on why Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned India comeback after four years

After their T20I series against West Indies is over, India are all set to travel to New Zealand to take the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series. The squad for the series was announced, and the biggest news coming in was the fact that Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his way into the Indian team for the first time in 4 years. After grinding his way in domestic cricket and notched up consistent shows for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their two back-to-back IPL-winning campaigns in 2025 and 2026. Now, ahead of the second T20I between India and West Indies in Ranchi, Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has explained why he thinks that the veteran pacer had made his way into the side.

File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (AFP) (HT_PRINT)

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In the pre-match press conference, Sitanshu Kotak said that he thinks, with Jasprit Bumrah being rested and many young bowlers in the lineup, they needed an experienced hand, and that is where Kumar came in.

"One thing is obviously with the selectors, but I can give you an answer based on what I think. In England, I personally felt that with Bumrah not being around and a lot of young bowlers playing, you can't beat experience. The young bowlers are good; they are performing well and getting selected, but at some stage you also need some experience.

Deep Dive Why was Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled to India’s T20I squad after four years? Coach Sitanshu Kotak said India needed an experienced bowler with Jasprit Bumrah resting and several young bowlers in the squad. Bhuvneshwar’s strong IPL performances over the previous two seasons also supported his selection. How did Bhuvneshwar Kumar improve his fitness before his India comeback? He worked with his strength and conditioning coach on heavier loads, explosive exercises and building power. The training aimed to make his bowling skills more sustainable and help his body handle the demands of the game. Does Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s T20I return mean he will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup? No ODI selection has been confirmed. His T20I performances may be watched closely, but the articles note that he has had limited recent 50-over game time and would need to show he can handle the format’s demands.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been an integral part of RCB's two back-to-back title wins in the last two IPL seasons. He took 45 wickets in 2 seasons, including 28 in 2026, where he finished as the top wicket-taker of the franchise, and just second in the purple cap list. That is also a reason that Kotak believes that Kumar was selected in the T20I side.

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{{^usCountry}} That might be one reason. Another thing is that Bhuvneshwar has been doing really well in the IPL for the last two seasons. So the selectors must have thought that, for New Zealand conditions and all, obviously he has been doing well and we need some experience. 'Mohammed Shami is also doing well' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That might be one reason. Another thing is that Bhuvneshwar has been doing really well in the IPL for the last two seasons. So the selectors must have thought that, for New Zealand conditions and all, obviously he has been doing well and we need some experience. 'Mohammed Shami is also doing well' {{/usCountry}}

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With Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning to the fold in the T20I setup, there have been calls for Mohammed Shami to return to the Indian team setup as well. When asked whether the pacer could make the cut in the future, Sitanshu Kotak did not give a clear answer. He said that Shami is doing well, and if the selectors feel that he is required in the team, then he can be selected.

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"First of all, I am not a selector, so it is difficult for me to tell you that. But Shami is also playing, and he is also doing well," the Indian batting coach said.

"If the selectors feel that he is doing well and the team has a requirement, then any player can be selected," he added.