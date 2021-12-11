'You complete me in every way': Virat Kohli posts heartwarming message for Anushka Sharma on 4th wedding anniversary

India's Test skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are celebrating their 4th anniversary today, on December 11. To celebrate the occasion and reiterate his love for actor Anushka, Kohli took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message along with a family picture featuring daughter Vamika.

His message read:

“4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin.”

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in 2017, four years after getting into a relationship. By Kohli's own admission, wife Anushka has played a major part in bringing happiness into his life.

However, things have been quite chaotic of late for the modern-day great. Kohli, who stepped down from the T20I captaincy to focus on his leadership role in ODI and Tests, was “sacked” as the ODI skipper a couple of days back.

The decision was announced by the BCCI at the time they revealed the 18-member squad for the Test series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma, who replaced him as the T20I captain, has also taken over the reins in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, the focus will soon turn back to the Indian team as their three-Test and three-ODI tour of SA gets udnerway with the first Test on December 26.