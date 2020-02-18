‘You have to share, cricket cannot survive with only 3 countries’: Steve Waugh on proposed Big 3 model

cricket

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh is not convinced with the idea of ‘Big 3’ model, in which India, Australia and England dominate in both revenue-generation and share of profits. Speaking with Times of India, Waugh said that cricket will never survive with only 3 countries getting a large chunk of the pie. “There is no point having it if you just have three strong nations. We have to develop countries like Zimbabwe, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Money needs to go to those countries too. I understand it’s a business and the ‘Big 3’ want more than everyone else, but if they want the game to thrive and survive, you definitely have to share and develop other countries,” Waugh said.

He was also not too convinced with the proposal of trimming Test matches to just 4 days and said that of the length of the Test matches go down, even the quality would dip.

“There are too many changes going around these days. There is nothing wrong with tradition. Some of the best Test matches go till the fifth day. I think if the length of Test matches is reduced then the standard of cricket will drop. Spinners will go out of the game,” he further added.

The former captain, however, backed day-night Test matches and said that it would present a great challenge and opportunity to sides and it would also add an exciting dimension to cricket.

“It is great. It is a great opportunity, a great spectacle. One will never forget playing in a day-night Test in Australia. It’s got fantastic atmosphere. It is a new challenge and a chance for the greats of this generation to tick that box for them. It’s how you look at it - either it is a challenge or too hard. I’m sure India will see it as a challenge. It’s good for world cricket and I am glad that India have agreed to play,” Waugh said.