Young seamer Titas Sadhu ready for England, Australia Tests

It is an irony that the Indian cricket board which hosts two women’s Tests – India play top sides England and Australia this month – doesn't conduct any domestic red-ball tournament. Will this leave the Indian bowlers underprepared? Titas Sadhu, who has been selected for the T20 series against England and the one-off Tests against England and Australia, though is fully prepared to take on the challenge at 19. Titas Sadhu (R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Anushka Sanjeewani (AFP)

“In Bengal, we have plenty of tournaments which are played with red ball. So, it’s not that I have not been bowling with the red ball at all. Also, at the National Cricket Academy during the camp we all played a four-day game with the red ball just a few days ago. So, the preparations have been going well to take on England and Australia in the T20s and Tests,” said Sadhu.

The young pacer was the star in India’s victories in the U-19 World Cup final in South Africa and the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou. The Bengal bowler was also part of the Indian emerging U-23 team which lifted the Asia Cup in Hong Kong.

“It was wonderful to be part of the U-19 World Cup. The pride we all felt that evening was unimaginable. And the Asian Games was special as it was my debut series (with the senior team). I was very fortunate to play in the senior team and do well in the final. I think I was a bit lucky also in the Asian Games final as the Sri Lanka wickets started to tumble,” said Sadhu, who bagged match-winning figures of 2/6 in the U-19 World Cup final against England and 3/6 in the Asian Games final.

So, what does it mean for Sadhu, who looks up to India pace legend Jhulan Goswami, to get selected in the Test team against England and Australia at such an early age?

“I will give my 100 percent when given a chance to play. Teams like England and Australia do not give the opposition much to take away. It would be an out of the world experience to bowl at someone like Nat Sciver who can change the complexion of the match within minutes irrespective of the format,” said Titas, who idolises Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins.

With just two T20Is under her belt, Sadhu – she played for Delhi Capitals, runners-up in the inaugural Women’s Premier League earlier this year – wants to make the most of the chance, with inputs provided by Goswami, who is also the Bengal senior women’s team mentor. “Jhulu di is an icon for me. Her presence is important not only for me but all Bengal players. She is like family. She has always told me not to think too much, just bowl fast. I have added more pace to my bowling. When you are playing at a good level, the preparation too goes up. That has helped me too.” Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar are the experienced pacers in the side.

“I have enjoyed the opportunities I have got. The U-19 World Cup win was the launchpad. I hope to deliver the goods at the senior level too and make a mark.”