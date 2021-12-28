e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Yuvraj Singh fails to get BCCI nod for comeback

Yuvraj Singh fails to get BCCI nod for comeback

Yuvraj Singh’s request to come out of retirement and play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Punjab has not been approved by the BCCI.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 20:33 IST
Shalini Gupta
Shalini Gupta
Mohali
Yuvraj Singh will not be able to turn up for Punjab.
Yuvraj Singh will not be able to turn up for Punjab.(Getty Images)
         

Yuvraj Singh, who had requested the BCCI to grant him permission to make a comeback from his retirement to play in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, has missed the cut to make it to the senior men’s Punjab team. His request has not been approved by the national cricket body.

Yuvraj, who quit cricket in 2019 and played in franchise leagues, was part of the 32-strong probables group announced by the Punjab Cricket Association earlier this month. Mandeep Singh has been named as captain of the Punjab team.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh included in Punjab’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 probables

The PCA Senior Selection Committee picked the Punjab senior team which will participate in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting January 10 at Alur. Yuvraj did play the practice matches at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali last week. The PCA secretary Puneet Bali had asked Yuvraj to come out of the retirement and be part of the team. He had thought Yuvraj could mentor the team while being a player.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Barinder Singh Sran has returned to the Punjab fold. He applied for BCCI nod to get back to Punjab from UT Cricket Association (Chandigarh). Munish Bali is coach of the team while former India cricketer Manpreet Gony is the bowling coach.

Punjab team: Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Mann (vice-captain), Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Baltej Dhanda, Krishan and Gitansh Khera.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In