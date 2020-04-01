Yuvraj Singh gives hard hitting reply to those trolling him for supporting Shahid Afridi

cricket

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter and posted a strongly worded response to those criticising him for his tweet in support of humanitarian efforts being taken up by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In a fresh tweet on Wednesday, Yuvraj wrote: “I really don’t understand how a msg to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve via that msg was to help ppl in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

He added: “I’m an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai Hind.”

In a tweet earlier this week, Yuvraj wrote that he is supporting Afridi and his foundation to help out the needy affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on http://donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh,” Yuvraj said in a tweet.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

To this Shahid Afridi had responded with a note of thanks for Yuvraj and off spinner Harbhajan Singh. “Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa,” the post read.

Indian cricket fans though took to Twitter to criticise Yuvraj for his decision to support Afridi’s foundation. Apart from the former left-hander, Harbhajan Singh was also criticised for supporting to Afridi’s NGO.

Both Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi were known for being fierce rivals on the field of cricket.