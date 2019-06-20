Yuvraj Singh to play for Toronto Nationals in Global T20 Canada

Recently-retired India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been snapped up by Toronto Nationals for the 2019 edition of the Global T20 Canada on Thursday.

The official Twitter handle of the Canadian T20 league confirmed the news on social media and their post read: For all #YuvrajSingh fans! #TorontoNationals get @YUVSTRONG12 for #GT2019.

Earlier, it was revealed that Yuvraj had formally written to the BCCI seeking the board’s permission to play in T20 leagues around the world.

Yuvraj called time on his glorious international career earlier this month and expressed his desire to play overseas leagues for “fun”.

“He wrote to the board. I don’t see an issue in him getting the nod to play in overseas leagues now that he has retired from international cricket and IPL,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BCCI has barred active players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues and that is one of the reasons, Yuvraj considered retirement to make himself available for competitions around the world.

Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan, who had retired from international cricket, were allowed to be part of the T10 League in the UAE.

Yuvraj had also revealed his intentions and said that he was looking forward to play in foreign T20 leagues.

“I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It’s been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL,” said the 37-year-old.

