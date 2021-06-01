Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chahal posts throwback picture of 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', fans gush over Dhoni, enquire about Kohli's absence

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed his love for the American sitcom by posting a picture with a few past and present members of Team India and the support staff.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal's Twitter image.

Ever since F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion was released, fans all over the world have been gaga over the popular TV show. Be it fans or Indian cricketers, the fever is still running high. A few days back Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media account to tell the fans that he is a fan. And now, India's ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has done the same.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chahal revealed his love for the American sitcom by posting a picture with a few past and present members of Team India and the support staff.

He captioned it, "F.R.I.E.N.D.S". The image delighted the fans it consisted of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and former Indian physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, among others.

While a lot of fans were gushing at the sight of former India skipper Dhoni, some people pointed out the absence of the present Indian captain.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Topics
friends reunion friends tv show yuzvendra chahal virat kohli
